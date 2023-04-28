What is Ryan Reynolds' net worth? How much wealth has the actor amassed as he bids to buy Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood actor best known for his role as Deadpool, has made a name for himself in the business world as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reynolds' net worth is estimated to be $350 million.

Reynolds has invested in startups and businesses across various industries, including liquor, sports and telecommunications. He owns a production and marketing agency, Maximum Effort, which has created viral ads for companies like Match and Mint Mobile. He is also a board member of Match Group and owns Mint Mobile, a wireless carrier that was recently acquired by T-Mobile for an estimated $1.35 billion.

He has also made a foray into sports ownership, co-owning Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC and joining a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators NHL team for $800 million. He has also invested in Canadian fintech company Nuvei and is a shareholder in password management software 1Password.

Reynolds' investment in liquor company Aviation Gin paid off when he sold the brand to Diageo for an estimated $610 million. He also received $20 million from Apple TV+ for the holiday film Spirited in 2022.

Ryan Reynolds' diverse business ventures have earned him millions of dollars, contributing to his impressive net worth. As he continues to expand his portfolio, it will be interesting to see what other ventures he will pursue in the future.

Ryan Reynolds joins bid to buy Ottawa Senators and build new arena

Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with the Remington Group in a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators NHL team valued at $800 million by Forbes. The potential sale, rumored to be over $1 billion, includes the Canadian Tire Centre, the current home of the Senators in Kanata. The bid also includes plans to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa, which could be the catalyst for the revitalization of the area.

Ryan Reynolds, who has been a vocal fan of the NHL and hockey in general, is expected to bring his production company, Maximum Effort, to Ottawa to document the purchase of the team and the construction of the new stadium.

The National Capital Commission will play a key role in the process, as the new owners will need to secure a lease for the new arena at LeBreton Flats. Bettman has urged the team to relocate downtown, and the NCC is reportedly optimistic that a lease will be secured once the club is sold.

The bid is due on May 15, and while it remains to be seen whether it will be successful, the prospect of a new downtown arena and the involvement of a high-profile celebrity owner has fans hopeful about the future of the Ottawa Senators.

