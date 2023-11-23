"What’s it gonna be, rainbows vs Palestine?" - Fans react to Adidas' comment on 2023 NHL All-Star game jerseys

The unveiling of All-Star Game jerseys often sparks excitement among NHL fans. The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is no exception, and Adidas, the official outfitter of the NHL, has made a bold claim that has ignited interesting reactions from hockey enthusiasts.

Senior hockey Writer at ESPN, Greg Wyshynski, recently took to Twitter to share insights from Nic Corbett, the Director of Sports Marketing and Hockey at Adidas. Corbett's statement on the upcoming NHL All-Star Game jerseys prompted fans to speculate on what "disruptive" could mean in the context of hockey fashion.

Nic Corbett said, leaving fans intrigued and, in some cases, slightly puzzled:

"We're really excited about our All-Star effort, which we think will be really disruptive."

The X quickly became a forum for fan reactions, with one user humorously speculating,

"What’s it gonna be, rainbows vs Palestine?"

Another fan took a more critical stance, suggesting that Adidas might be disrupting their own growth with this creative endeavor.

"Disruptive to their own growth probably"

A particularly creative and somewhat fan chimed in, suggesting:

"They're just gonna be all-white so they can cover them with digital ads I bet."

As hockey fans eagerly await the unveiling of the disruptive All-Star Game jerseys, the speculation and banter on social media only add to the anticipation surrounding this unique fashion statement.

Stay tuned for what is sure to be a visually impactful and conversation-worthy addition to the All-Star legacy.

The 2023 NHL All-star events

The All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 3 featured the classic events of Accuracy Shooting, Breakaway Challenge, Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot.

Winners included Andrei Svechnikov for Fastest Skater, Elias Pettersson for Hardest Shot, a shared victory in the Breakaway Challenge by Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin and Sergei Ovechkin, and Brock Nelson for Accuracy Shooting.

The traditional Save Streak was replaced by Tendy Tandem, won by the Central Division duo of Connor Hellebuyck and Juuse Saros.

Additionally, the Skills Competition showcased unique events in Florida. The Splash Shot on Fort Lauderdale beach saw Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen triumph by hitting targets and attempting a dunk tank challenge.

At Plantation Perserve Golf Course & Club, the Pitch 'n Puck event was won by Nick Suzuki, who successfully sank a puck on a par-4 golf hole, finishing with a birdie. The All-Star festivities bring a blend of traditional and innovative skills competitions to the forefront for the fans to enjoy.