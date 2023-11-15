"What's next? An NHL MySpace account?" - Fans troll league over delayed release of NFT venture Breakaway

The anticipation among NHL fans reached a tipping point as the much-awaited release of the League's foray into the world of digital collectibles, known as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), faced yet another delay.

David Alter, a prominent reporter and site manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs at Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News, took to Twitter to share the news, setting off a wave of reactions from fans eagerly awaiting the public launch.

In a tweet that hinted at a mix of frustration and impatience, Alter stated,

"The NHL’s initiative into digital collectibles (NFTs) will be released to the public today. Announced in 2022, League Breakaway had been in Beta."

Expand Tweet

This update opened the floodgates to a barrage of comments from fans who had been tracking the progress of the League's venture into the world of NFTs.

One fan, expressing a touch of sarcasm, quipped,

"What's next? An NHL MySpace account?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan addressed the issue with user experience, stating,

"Not easy to use - the moonpay service is useless. Not a great job, NHL."

Expand Tweet

Addressing potential security concerns, a vigilant fan expressed,

"Hope they have safety protocols for when somebody screenshots my pucks and says they 'own' them!"

Expand Tweet

The sentiment of disappointment and frustration is encapsulated in a fan's remark:

"What an embarrassing league for an awesome sport."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The delayed release of the League's NFT venture, League Breakaway, has sparked a range of reactions from fans.

NHL Breakaway: Pioneering the future of hockey fandom through NFT

The NHL has taken a significant step into the digital realm by partnering with Sweet, alongside the League Players and League Alumni associations, to introduce League Breakaway, a cutting-edge online platform dedicated to the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). This collaboration will provide fans with a unique and interactive space to explore a digital collection of historical and contemporary hockey highlights.

At the heart of League Breakaway is "The Trade Lounge," an innovative space to exchange highlights and packs. Users can build and showcase their collections through public Breakaway profiles and unlock exclusive packs and League experiences through gamification elements, enhancing the overall fan experience.

NFTs represent digital assets verified using blockchain technology, ensuring authenticity and ownership. In League Breakaway, NFTs are unique and collectible hockey highlights that fans can acquire, trade and showcase within the digital ecosystem.