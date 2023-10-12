What's Toronto Maple Leafs' new goal song? Team introduce new tune to replace Hall and Oates

Toronto Maple Leafs' goal song since the 2018 season has been Hall & Oates' "You Make My Dream". But after five sesons, the Leafs are reportedly changing the team's official goal song.

The new Toronto Maple Leafs goal is Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness". The Leafs played this song after Noah Gregor scored Toronto's first goal at Scotiabank Arena against Montreal Canadiens on opening night.

The song was released by the American rapper in 2009 featuring Ratatat and MGMT.

According to Toronto Sun's Lance Hornby, Toronto will be using three or four tunes instead of one particular goal song this season. A new, different goal song will be played during home games for Original Six, Next Generation, Throwback Thursdays and standard regular season games.

During the 1990s, the Maple Leafs used Technotronic's "Move This" and The Merrymen's "Feeling Hot Hot".

With the team's move to Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs changed their goal song to "Get Ready" by 2 Unlimited. It was changed again to Zombie Nation's "Kernkraft 400".

Since the mid-2000s, Toronto Maple Leafs' goal song included Metallica's "Wherever I May Roam", Locksley's "The Whip", "Harlem Shake" by Baauer, "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors and Monster Truck's "The Enforcer".

The latest in this list is Daryl Hall & John Oates' "You Make My Dreams" from 2018 until the start of the new 2023-24 season.

Toronto Maple Leafs star's thoughts on iconic goal song

Auston Matthews did not shy away from sharing his opinion on the Hall & Oates song. On Tim and Friends, the $53,000,000 winger said:

"I wouldn't mind hearing something different, maybe switching it up. Change it up."

Matthews thought a new goal song may change things up for the Leafs, but made it clear that he is also fine keeping the song as is:

"Switch it up. Maybe see if we can get something else going and go on a nice little run. I'm always open to change but if they want to keep the same one going, I'm fine as well."

