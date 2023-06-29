The Chicago Blackhawks' fanbase is buzzing with excitement as the NHL draft approaches, creating a sense of anticipation among fans who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of new young prospects.

One particular storyline that has captured attention is the selection of Marcel Marcel in the fifth round, 131st overall, during the 2023 NHL draft. This pick has ignited a playful and lighthearted reaction from Chicago Blackhawks fans on various social media platforms.

When the Chicago Blackhawks announced their selection of Marcel Marcel, Twitter erupted with humorous and enthusiastic reactions to his distinctive name. Fans couldn't resist having some fun with the coincidence of his first and last names being the same.

Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks Marcel Marcel is our pick pick Marcel Marcel is our pick pick https://t.co/ELv2Rj8aCc

One fan joyfully exclaimed:

"We just won the best name in the draft!"

Another fan cleverly remarked:

"So nice had to name him twice #MarcelSquared."

This playful wordplay highlights the double occurrence of Marcel's name, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his draft selection.

In a rather tongue-in-cheek comment, one fan humorously suggested:

"I've seen enough. Retire his number."

Marcel Marcel's name has become a focal point of lighthearted exchanges on social media, showcasing the entertaining and vibrant nature of the Chicago Blackhawks fanbase.

More about Chicago Blackhawks player Marcel Marcel

With notable contributions in various teams and international competitions, Marcel has steadily built a reputation as a player to watch out for.

Marcel's journey began with HC Plzen U16 in Czechia, where he showcased his skills as a forward. In the 2017-18 season, he recorded 12 points in 30 games, displaying an early glimpse of his offensive abilities. The following season, Marcel continued to make strides, accumulating 15 points in 26 games for HC Plzen U16.

As Marcel progressed to the U17 level, he found his scoring touch, tallying an impressive 28 points in 24 games for HC Plzen U17 "C" in the Czechia U17 league.

Marcel's transition to the U20 level brought new challenges and opportunities. Despite limited appearances, he made an impact by notching crucial goals and assists for HC Plzen U20. Notably, in the 2021-22 season, he showcased his scoring prowess with 37 points in 35 games, including a commendable playoff performance.

International tournaments continued to provide a platform for Marcel to shine. His contributions in the World Junior Championships for Czechia U18 and U20 displayed his ability to step up in high-pressure situations.

In the 2022-23 season, Marcel embarked on a new adventure in the QMJHL with the Gatineau Olympiques. Despite the transition to a different league, he adapted quickly, registering 32 points in 52 games.

