What is Steven Stamkos’ ethnicity? Exploring ethnic roots of Tampa Bay Lightning star

The 33-year-old Canadian hockey star Steven Stamkos is the professional center for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos is of mixed Macedonian and Scottish descent, though he was raised in Canada. The innate hockey star was born to Lesley and Chris Stamkos on February 7, 1990, in Markham, Ontario.

The Tampa Bay Lightning UFA prospect attended Central Park Public School and St. Brother Andre Catholic High School before being drafted in the NHL draft by the Sarnia Sting. To pursue his passion for hockey, he enrolled in the Northern Collegiate Institute and Vocational School in Sarnia.

Steven Stamkos began his career in the lower leagues with the Markham Waxers of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) in Unionville, Ontario. Stamkos had the opportunity to play alongside P. K. Subban while with the North York Canadiens.

The hockey star has won eight consecutive OMHA titles thanks to his exceptional skills. Stamkos also helped his Waxers team win the OHL Cup in March 2006. He competed for the Markham Waxers in the 2003 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Stamkos has the distinction of being picked twice to the NHL All-Star second team in 2011 and 2012, and he has been chosen to play in seven NHL All-Star Games throughout his career. He is renowned as "Stammer," and he has surpassed all other players born in 1990s in terms of goals scored and points scored. The Lightning star ended the 2010s with the second-most goals in the National Hockey League.

Steven Stamkos was chosen as the team's captain when he led the Lightning to the finals of the Stanley Cup and won the Championship consecutively in 2020 and 2021.

Steven Stamkos’ successful career

Steven Stamkos has an excellent record over 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, averaging 1056 points in 1003 games. He also has 94 playoff points in 122 games.

Stamkos was regarded as the top center prospect as the 2008 NHL Entry Draft drew near, with Drew Doughty, Zach Bogosian, and Nikita Filatov being his main rivals for the first overall pick. The Lightning selected Stamkos with the 1st overall pick.

He agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with the franchise with a potential $8.55 million in performance bonuses. The Lightning actively promoted Stamkos before the 2008-09 season, using the website motto "Seen Stamkos?" to pique fans' interest and anticipation.

Poll : 0 votes