What stick does Auston Matthews use? All we know about Maple Leafs star's weapon of choice

In NHL history, Auston Matthews is undeniably among the elite goal scores. His shot, characterized by a rapid release, pinpoint accuracy and formidable power, encapsulates the dreams of every aspiring hockey player.

It's essential to acknowledge the pivotal role played by Matthew's hockey stick over the last two decades. Thanks to innovation, hockey sticks are lighter and can be customized for individual players.

Matthews, in particular, discussed the stick model he prefers and the unique features it offers.

What brand and model of the stick does Auston Matthews use?

Auston Matthews prefers the CCM JetSpeed FT6 Pro as his hockey stick. It appeals to players with a penchant for powerful shots, typically opting for the P29 curve with a flexible 80 flex.

Here is a video of Matthews in action with his CCM JetSpeed FT6 Pro Stick below:

Crafted with nanolite shield carbon layering, the shaft combines exceptional lightweight design with durability.

Officially released to the public in the summer of 2023, this model features a hybrid kickpoint tailored for optimal performances across various shot types.

Matthews favors a textured grip and a customized name bar featuring 'PAPI 34.'

Sporting a hybrid kickpoint, the FT6 adjusts its flex according to the shot type. This gives Matthews a notable advantage as he frequently takes shots from various positions.

This adaptive flex profile caters to players seeking versatility in their shooting technique, making it an ideal fit for Matthews' diverse approach.

Given his sponsorship with CCM, it's likely that Matthews will continue using CCM hockey sticks, potentially sticking with the JetSpeed models.

It should be noted that Matthews kicked off the 2023-24 season using the yet-to-be-released CCM FT Ghost.

Auston Matthews has scored more goals than Alex Ovechkin did in the first 511 regular-season games

Russian legend Alexander Ovechkin has been the NHL's finest free-shooter for many years. Ovi is rumored to be the last player with a chance to approach Wayne Gretzky's unparalleled all-time goal-scoring record of 894.

However, another NHL maverick, Auston Matthews, could approach that record with his rapid goal-scoring pace. Making his NHL debut in 2016, this Number 34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs has consistently been one of the league's top shooters.

Despite perceptions that Matthews lags behind Ovechkin in goal production, a surprising stat has sent shockwaves through the hockey community.

Indeed, Matthews has surpassed Ovechkin's goal tally after 511 NHL regular season games, showcasing an impressive 12-goal lead.

If he maintains this form, he could reach the remarkable 70-goal milestone. With two goals in yesterday's game, Matthews heads into the Christmas break as the NHL's leading goal scorer, boasting 28 goals in 30 games.

This marks the first occurrence since Jaromir Jagr in 1996-1997 that a player has surpassed 27 goals after 30 games.