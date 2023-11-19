What stick is William Nylander using? All we know about his latest stick

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is known for his impressive skills on the ice. Currently, Nylander has been using the Sherwood Code TMP Pro, a top-notch hockey stick that aims to maximize velocity while minimizing effort.

Nylander first gave the Code TMP Pro a try in December 2022 and after briefly switching back to his custom Bauer stick for a single game, he ultimately returned to the Sherwood stick and has been using it ever since. This decision eventually led to his signing with Sherwood in February 2023.

The Sherwood Code TMP Pro is engineered with power and precision in mind. Its carbon-fiber construction allows for energy transfer throughout the shaft.

Additionally, it features a velocity taper at the kick point, which efficiently converts energy into a shot.

These combined features make the Code TMP Pro an excellent choice for players who seek both power and accuracy in their shots.

Undoubtedly, William Nylander’s switch to the Sherwood Code TMP Pro has enhanced his performance on the ice.

The advanced technology and design of this stick have enabled him to maintain his trademark speed and agility while also significantly enhancing his shooting capabilities.

Does William Nylander paint his stick?

William Nylander, also known as Willy Styles has been known for customizing his hockey sticks with spray paint ever since he entered the league. His meticulous attention to detail and personal touch on his equipment have made him stand out both on and off the ice.

During an interview with Corwin, William Nylander discussed how his stick style has evolved over time from his days with the Marlies to his switch to a new stick during a standout season. He revealed that he initially used black paint on his sticks but later opted for white paint to give them a fresh appearance.

William Nylander even demonstrated to Corwin with the TSN how he personally spray paints his sticks, showcasing his dedication to customizing his gear and maintaining his style.

He usually spray-paints his stick in the morning and meticulously tapes them up at night before each game. This personal touch adds a flair to his playing style on the ice. One intriguing aspect is that Nylander’s artistic paint job doesn't extend to the blade of the stick; instead, he covers it with tape.