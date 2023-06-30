What strange thing did Montreal Canadiens do at 2023 NHL Draft?

The Montreal Canadiens had nine picks in seven rounds, including a first-round pick. However, the 2023 NHL Draft proved to be a strange one for the Canadiens, as they made some odd selections.

The Canadiens have struggled to score goals in recent years. Despite having the opportunity to draft a forward, the Habs chose a defenseman with the No.5 overall pick. They had the option of selecting talented forwards Matvei Michkov and Ryan Leonard while they were still available but chose a defenseman instead.

The Canadiens' strangest move in this year's draft was the drafting of three goaltenders. Selecting Jakob Fowler as the 69th overall pick in the first round was a sensible move.

However, selecting a single goalie was not in the Habs' plan, as they went on to draft two more goalies: Quentin Miller (4th round 128th overall) and Yevgeni Volokhin (5th round 144th overall).

Another strange moment that made the Montreal Canadiens 2023 Draft memorable was when Carey Price came on stage to announce the club's first-round pick but forgot Reinbacher's last name.

Hence, it won't be unfair to use the word “strange” about the Canadiens' selections in this year’s draft.

Which players were drafted by Montreal Canadiens in 2023 NHL Draft?

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

The Montreal Canadiens entered this year's NHL Draft in Nashville with nine picks in seven rounds. In this year's draft, the Canadiens drafted three goalies, three defensemen and three forwards.

Below are the players drafted by the Habs at this year's draft:

David Reinbacher, D, EHC Kloten (SL): No. 5 overall pick (First Round)

No. 5 overall pick (First Round) Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown (USHL): No. 69 overall pick (Third Round)

No. 69 overall pick (Third Round) Florian Xhekaj, LW, Hamilton (OHL): No.101 overall pick (Fourth Round)

No.101 overall pick (Fourth Round) Bogdan Konyushkov, D, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL): No.110 overall pick (Fourth Round)

No.110 overall pick (Fourth Round) Quenton Miller, G, Quebec (QMJHL): No.128 overall pick (Fourth Round)

No.128 overall pick (Fourth Round) Sam Harris, LW, Sioux Falls (USHL): No.133 overall pick (Fifth Round)

No.133 overall pick (Fifth Round) Yevgeni Volokhin, G, Mamonthy Yugry (MHL): No.144 overall pick (Fifth Round)

No.144 overall pick (Fifth Round) Filip Eriksson, C, Vaxjo Lakers HC (SHL): No.165 overall pick (Sixth Round)

No.165 overall pick (Sixth Round) Luke Mittelstadt, D, University of Minnesota (NCAA): NO.197 overall pick (Seventh Round)

