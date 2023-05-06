What is Stuart Skinner’s salary? Exploring the contract details of Edmonton Oilers goalie

Stuart Skinner is the 24-year-old young goaltender of the National Hockey League (NHL) team, the Edmonton Oilers. The rising star was chosen by the Oilers in the 3rd round of 2017 NHL Entry Draft with the 78th overall pick.

Skinner inked his latest two-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on August 8th, 2021 for $1.5 million. The hockey star’s contract comprises a cap hit of $750,000 with $750,000 as the annual average salary. Stuart Skinner earns $750,000 in base salary. His minors salary for the 2022-23 season is $200,000.

Fan-favorite Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has signed three contracts throughout his hockey journey with the Oilers, where his estimated career earnings are $12 million. Skinner also holds a prolific record of 64 points in regular games. The hockey star also has 7 playoff points as of the 2022-23 season.

Stuart Skinner will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) by the end of the 2025-26 season, when he turns 27.

Stuart Skinner’s early and professional career

Stuart Skinner accomplished an amazing achievement while playing in the Western Hockey League for the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos on March 18th, 2016. He was able to score an empty-net goal for his club during a game against the Medicine Hat Tigers. The feat made him the first goaltender in Lethbridge Hurricanes history and the 7th in WHL history to do so. The goal exemplifies Skinner's remarkable abilities and his capacity to have a surprising impact on the game.

Oilers goaltender, Skinner agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers after being chosen in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on May 14, 2018 for the first time ever. Skinner started the pandemic-delayed 2020–21 season on the Oilers roster as he neared the end of his contract.

The hockey star was Mikko Koskinen's backup, but when Mike Smith got hurt, he suddenly found himself in the spotlight. Skinner made his NHL debut and first career start on January 31st, 2021, and the outcome was a commanding 8-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Before he was ultimately sent to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL), Skinner continued to contribute significantly to the squad.

A testament to his exceptional goaltending skills, Skinner distinguished himself in the AHL by leading all goalies in victories with an astonishing 20 points. His efforts assisted the Bakersfield Condors in winning the Pacific Division Championship.

Poll : 0 votes