What is Tanner Jeannot's nickname? Exploring reason behind one of NHL's most unique monikers

Tanner Jeannot, a Canadian professional ice hockey forward, has garnered attention in the National Hockey League (NHL) not only for his skill on the ice but also for his unique nickname.

Known as "The Oxbow Ox," Jeannot's moniker reflects both his physical playing style and his strong connection to his hometown of Oxbow, Saskatchewan. The origin of this nickname have piqued the curiosity of fans as they seek to unravel the reasons behind one of the NHL's most intriguing and distinctive monikers.

Jeannot's nickname, "The Oxbow Ox," captures his aggressive and hard-hitting approach to the game. Renowned for his physical play, Jeannot fearlessly engages in battles along the boards and delivers bone-crushing hits, often leaving opponents reeling.

Tanner Jeannot's NHL career debut

Tanner Jeannot began his journey playing major junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Despite going undrafted, Jeannot's skills and potential were recognized by the Nashville Predators, who signed him as an undrafted free agent to a three-year, entry-level contract on April 2, 2018.

It was during the 2020-21 season that Jeannot achieved a significant milestone in his career by making his NHL debut for the Predators. Taking on a fourth-line role, he showcased his abilities in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 2, 2021.

Tanner Jeannot's recent two seasons

In the following season, 2021-22, Jeannot displayed his potential as a rookie. Despite not being recognized as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's top rookie, he led all rookies in goals with an impressive tally of 24. Additionally, he made his presence felt by recording a league-high 318 hits. Jeannot's combination of offensive production and physicality made him a valuable asset for the Predators.

However, in the 2022-23 season, Tanner Jeannot struggled to replicate his rookie season's offensive output. With just five goals and 14 points in 56 regular-season games, he faced challenges in maintaining his scoring pace. As the Predators found themselves losing ground in the playoff race, the team made the decision to trade Jeannot to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In exchange for the young forward, Nashville acquired defenseman Cal Foote, along with a package of five draft picks, including a 2025 first-round pick (lottery protected), on February 26, 2023.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault