Road to the Stanley Cup: NHL Playoffs 2023 Teams Revealed

The stage is set for the 2023 NHL playoffs, which are set to begin on April 17. With the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the top 16 teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences have qualified for the playoffs.

The Boston Bruins head into the NHL playoffs after clinching the Presidents' Trophy with the most points in the league, capping off a phenomenal regular season.

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche clinched division titles. With impressive records of 52-21-9 and 51-24-7, respectively, these two teams have proven themselves to be dominant in their respective conferences.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights have secured the best record in the Pacific Division with a remarkable record of 51-22-9.

In total, eight teams from each conference made the playoffs. The top three teams from each division and two wild cards from each conference qualify for the postseason.

Here are the teams who have qualified for the NHL playoffs

#1. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins had an incredible NHL regular season, finishing with a record of 65-12-5 and a staggering 135 points. With their depth scoring, a top-notch defense, and excellent goaltending, the Bruins are well-positioned for a deep NHL playoffs run.

#2. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a remarkable performance in the regular season, achieving a record of 50-21-11 and an impressive 111 points. They will face thr No.3 seed Lightning in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

#3. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season with a record of 46-30-6 and a total of 98 points.

#4. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders ended the regular season with a record of 42-31-9 and a total of 93 points and made it into the NHL playoffs as one of the Wild Card teams.

#5. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes had a fantastic regular season, finishing with a record of 52-21-9 and an impressive 113 points.

#6. New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils had a superb regular season where they attained an impressive record of 52-22-8 and an outstanding total of 112 points.

#7. New York Rangers

The New York Rangers concluded the regular season with a record of 47-22-13 and a total of 107 points.

#8. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers finished the regular season with a record of 42-32-8 and a total of 92 points.

#9. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche had an impressive regular season, finishing with a record of 51-24-7 and a total of 109 points. They head into the NHL playoffs after securing the first seed in the Central Division.

#10. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars finished the regular season with a record of 47-21-14 and a total of 108 points.

#11. Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild ended the regular season with a record of 46-25-11 and a total of 103 points.

#12. Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken finished the regular season with a record of 46-28-8 and a total of 100 points.

#13. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights had a great regular NHL season, finishing with a record of 51-22-9 and a total of 111 points and will be looking to make a deep NHL playoffs run.

#14. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers had a solid regular season, finishing with a record of 50-23-9 and a total of 109 points.

#15. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings had a successful regular season, finishing with a record of 47-25-10 and a total of 104 points.

#16. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets had a decent NHL regular season, finishing with a record of 46-33-3 and a total of 95 points. They will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

