What was Terry Pegula accused of? Buffalo Sabres owner lands in trouble over shocking new allegations

Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula is under the limelight for recent allegations against him.

Pegula is the owner of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills and was recently named in a lawsuit by former NFL Network employee Jim Trotter.

Trotter is suing the NFL over his termination from the NFL Network. According to the lawsuit, he claimed some owners talked badly about him for being Black, which included Pegula:

"If the Black players don't like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is." - In reference to player protests against racial injustice.

Following the lawsuit, the Buffalo Sabres released a statement by Terry denying all the allegations:

"The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter's complaint is absolutely false. I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint."

To no surprise, Terry has adamantly denied the allegations against him, and there is a chance he will get his day in court to prove it, given this is a lawsuit.

The comments came at a large NFL Media Zoom meeting in September 2020 and Trotter claims the comments were swept under the rug.

As of right now, the NHL has yet to comment on the incident involving the Buffalo Sabres owner. But, the NFL did release a statement given they are some owners were named and said they take the allegations seriously:

“We take his concerns seriously but strongly dispute his specific allegations, particularly those made against his dedicated colleagues at NFL Media. Mr. Trotter’s departure from NFL Media was one of many difficult decisions – similar to decisions recently made by many other media organizations -- to address a challenging economy and a changing media environment.”

