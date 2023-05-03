What is Timo Meier’s salary? Exploring the contract details of New Jersey Devils superstar

Timo Meier is one of the most valuable hockey right-wingers of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League (NHL). The 26-year-old hockey star was chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2015 NHL entry draft with the ninth overall pick.

Meier was acquired by the New Jersey Devils in a trade involving numerous players on February 26th, 2023, from the Sharks. The Swiss hockey professional inked a contract with the Devils for $3 million. Timo Meier has signed two contracts throughout his professional career, with estimated career earnings of $26.3 million.

Herisau native Timo Meier has 330 points in 472 games through seven seasons. The Devils star also has 20 playoff points in 42 games up until the current season of 2022-23. Meier will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2022-23 season when he turns 26.

Timo Meier’s professional hockey career

Timo Meier started his hockey career as a minor leaguer with SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, a Swiss National A-League team, at age 15, working alongside Jason Spezza and David Aebischer, two well-known hockey players. Meier was selected by the Halifax Mooseheads in the 2012 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft as the 12th overall pick, following his time with the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers' U17 side.

Before ending his junior hockey career with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Meier spent three seasons with the Mooseheads. He impressed the San Jose Sharks coaching staff at their 2016 training camp, but was forced to wait until December 16 to make his NHL debut due to injury.

After recovering from his injury, Meier was promoted to the NHL for the Sharks on December 15th, 2016. He made his NHL debut the following day against the Montreal Canadiens, where he participated in the match alongside Chris Tierney and Joonas Donskoi, scoring his first NHL goal in the opening frame against Carey Price of the Canadiens.

Meier was a member of the top line that faced the Los Angeles Kings on January 3, 2017, along with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski. Meier had a game-high seven hits and two shots on goal in just 13:59 of ice time, despite losing 2-1 in overtime.

Poll : 0 votes