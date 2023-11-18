"What a trash call": Zach Benson's penalty call has Sabres fans livid at refs

Buffalo Sabres fans were enraged by the referee's penalty call on 18-year-old winger Zach Benson during the Sabres' 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

With less than three minutes remaining in the final period, the Sabres and Jets players were involved in a scrum behind the Jets' goal line. In the process, the referee called out Zach Benson and issued him a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey.

The call put the Buffalo Sabres at a disadvantage, as they were left with a man down against the Jets in their attempt to mount a comeback before succumbing to a narrow defeat.

Fans were furious with the referee's call on Zach Benson and took to X, formerly Twitter, to put forth their opinion on the decision. One said:

"What a trash call"

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on X:

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres suffer a narrow defeat to Winnipeg Jets

On Friday, the Winnipeg Jets (9-5-2) hosted the Buffalo Sabres (7-9-1) at MTS Centre. The Jets beat the Sabres 3-2, securing their second consecutive home win.

In the first period, both teams went toe-to-toe but failed to score any goals, resulting in a goalless period. The Sabres attempted six shots on goal compared to the Jets' seven.

Coming into the second period, the Winnipeg Jets were more controlled and dominated puck possession. At the 2:12 mark, Cole Perfetti's goal off Vladislav Namestnikov and Neal Pionk put the Jets up 1-0.

Just two minutes later, Mason Appleton stretched the Jets' advantage to two goals. 20 seconds apart from the Jets' second goal, Alex Tuch's wrist shot put the Sabres on board. Nikolaj Ehlers, at the 8:12 mark, restored the two-goal lead for the Jets to make it 3-1 for the team before heading into the final period.

Notably, the Jets scored all three goals on five shots. In the final period, JJ Peterka scored the second and final goal for the Sabres, 3-2.

Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter notched up two points apiece for the Jets in the game. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves with a .928 SV%. Meanwhile, Zach Benson accumulated a point for the Sabres in the contest.

The Buffalo Sabres will next be up against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9-0) on Sunday, Nov. 19. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.