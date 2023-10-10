What is the Triple Gold club? Is Sidney Crosby a part of it?

Sidney Crosby fans and die-hard supporters know his greatness, but one thing they might not know is that he is also part of "The Triple Gold Club."

The Triple Gold Club is an exclusive group in the world of ice hockey, comprising players and coaches who have achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold medals in three of the most prestigious championships in the sport.

These championships are the Olympic Games, the World Championship, and the Stanley Cup, which is the championship trophy of the National Hockey League (NHL). Recognized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), this club is considered a prestigious achievement, symbolizing the pinnacle of success for those involved in the game.

It was in 2015, that Sidney Crosby added another layer of prestige to his illustrious career by becoming the first Triple Gold Club member to captain all three of his winning teams. This achievement further solidified Sidney Crosby's status as one of the greatest players in the history of ice hockey.

History of the Triple Gold Club, having Sidney Crosby as a member

The concept of the Triple Gold Club first gained prominence on February 27, 1994, when Tomas Jonsson, Mats Naslund, and Hakan Loob became the inaugural members. Their induction followed Sweden's victory in the gold medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics. However, the term gained more widespread recognition after the 2002 Winter Olympics, which welcomed the first Canadian members into the club.

The formalization of the TGC took place on May 8, 2007, when the IIHF decided to officially acknowledge and recognize the players who had achieved this remarkable feat. An induction ceremony was held during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where all 22 members at the time were present to celebrate their outstanding achievements.

As of now, there are 30 player members in the TGC, representing various nations, including Sidney Crosby. Among them, there are 11 Canadians, nine Swedes, seven Russians, two Czechs, and one Finn. While the majority of the members are forwards, 11 are defencemen. Remarkably, no goaltender has yet achieved the honor of joining this prestigious club.

The journey to the TGC varies for each member. Some, like Niklas Kronwall, Mikael Samuelsson, and Henrik Zetterberg, achieved this remarkable feat in the shortest time. In contrast, it took Viacheslav Fetisov 19 years from his first victory to become a member.

Most recently, on May 29, 2022, Valtteri Filppula became the latest addition to the Triple Gold Club, representing Finland in the 2022 IIHF World Championship.