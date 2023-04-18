What is Tyler Bertuzzi's salary? Exploring contract details of Boston Bruins forward

Tyler Bertuzzi is a 24-year-old hockey forward who hails from Sadbury, Ontario, Canada. He plays for the Boston Bruins in the National Hockey League.

Bertuzzi was the Detroit Red Wings' 58th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The Red Wings traded him to the Boston Bruins at that trade deadline, with the Wings retaining half his salary.

Tyler Bertuzzi was signed to a two-year contract with the Wings worth $9.5 million on July 30, 2021. His deal has a cap hit of $4.75 million. He has an annual average value (AAV) of $4.75 million

Bertuzzi has a salary of $5.25 million with a caphit of $4.75 million for the ongoing season. The forward's career earnings stand at $16,852,506, as per CapFriendly. The 28-year old is into his seventh season in the league and has signed four contracts with a a combined worth of $18,532,500.

How has Tyler Bertuzzi fared in NHL?

Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins

Tyler Bertuzzi began his hockey career in the Ontario Hockey League. He was the 78th overall pick of the Guelph Storm in the 2011 Entry Draft.

In his first season there, Bertuzzi played 61 games and racked up 17 points through six goals and 11 assists. He played for the Strom until the 2014-15 season before moving to the AHL.

There, Bertuzzi played for the Grand Rapids Griffins, spending three seasons, before moving into the NHL for the Detroit Red Wings. He made his league debut in the 2017-18 season. In his first NHL season, Bertuzzi played 47 games and racked up 24 points through 17 assists and seven goals.

At the 2023 trade deadline, the Red Wings traded him to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Bertuzzi has played 326 games and accumulated 218 points through 92 goals and 126 assists. He has also represented Team Canada in the 2019 IHF World Championship.

