What is "Welcome to NHL"? How to watch, premier time & more

Hockey fans are getting excited as the much-anticipated "Welcome to the NHL" show approaches. The riveting documentary-style series, which provides an unparalleled look into the fascinating world of professional ice hockey, will debut on Friday, July 21.

On ESPN+, the program will premiere at 5 p.m. ET on July 21. Canadian fans can view the show on July 22 at 7 p.m. ET on the NHL Network in U.S Sportsnet One, appealing to a wider audience and those who enjoy the traditional television experience.

“Welcome to the NHL" is a thrilling ice hockey program that provides an incomparable inside peek into the National Hockey League. The show comes from NHL productions with updates from the fan-favorite players, coaches, and teams. The 2023 show will cover exclusive scenes of the top prospects from the league's 2023 Upper Deck Draft in Nashville.

The documentary-style television series explores the world of hockey by taking viewers on a spectacular adventure both on and off the rink. The everyday activities of the players, the rigorous training sessions, the camaraderie in the locker room, and the tactical choices made by coaches during the season are all accessible to viewers through this show.

Prospects in the spotlight include Connor Bedard from Chicago Blackhawks, Adam Fantilli from the Columbus Blue Jackets, William Smith from the San Jose Sharks, Oliver Moore from the Chicago Blackhawks, Oliver Bonk from the Philadelphia Flyers, Carey Terrance from the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens’ Jacob Fowler.

"Welcome to the NHL" Air Dates & Times:

ESPN+, Friday, July 21, 5 p.m.

NHL Network, Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 22, 3 p.m.; Sunday, July 23, 8 a.m.

SN1, Saturday, July 22, 7 p.m.

SN, Sunday, July 23, 1 p.m.

The show will be available on the league's official YouTube channel and NHL.com. Fans can catch the program on TVA Sports Canada, while NHL international television partners will also broadcast the show, making it a truly global affair.

For those seeking even more insights into the Draft and the prospects' journeys, the league's Studios podcast "NHL Draft Class" will be covering the events as well.

“Welcome to the NHL” won Emmy Award

“Welcome to the NHL” is one of the most popular shows hosted by the NHL, which came to the spotlight with its coverage of the top prospects of the 2022 draft. The show has earned the 2023 Sports Emmy Award for the Edited Event Coverage category, which has also raised the expectations of hockey fans at present.

