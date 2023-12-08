"What is wrong with 22" - NHL fans left pointing fingers at Cole Caufield as Habs endure big defeat to Kings

For the second time this season, the Montreal Canadiens were defeated 4-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. This defeat was especially frustrating because it happened on Thursday at their home arena, the Bell Center. As a result, fans are now pointing fingers at #22 Cole Caufield for the Habs' defeat.

Cole Caufield, a young forward recognized for his shooting skills, has been closely scrutinized this season. There were expectations for Caufield due to his moments of brilliance on the ice; however, consistency seems to elude him.

The game against the Kings is an example since fans expected him to be a catalyst for the Habs offense, which hasn't been the case yet.

The Canadiens's performance was lackluster at best, with the Kings dominating in shots on goal with a tally of 42 compared to the Habs 24. The third period was one-sided, as the Kings outshot their opponents by 16-4.

Despite an effort from Sam Montembeault, who made 38 saves in goal, his heroics were not enough to save the game.

Fans are frustrated as they raise doubts about Caufield's ability to contribute to the team’s dynamics.

One fan commented: “What is wrong with 22”

One fan commented: "What is wrong with 22"

Cole Caufield's performance this season so far

Cole Caufield has scored seven goals and 13 assists, accumulating a total of 20 points. His time on the ice is quite significant, averaging around 18 minutes and 41 seconds per game. This shows that the coaching staff trusts his abilities and relies on him to drive the team's play.

Even if his goal total is lower than expected for someone of his talent, Caufield compensates by setting up his teammates with 13 assists. This showcases his playmaking abilities, vision, and hockey IQ, all of which have helped the Canadiens.

Caufield has a shooting percentage of 7.4%, resulting in a total of 94 shots on goal. In terms of discipline, he has only spent 8 minutes in the penalty box, which is relatively low and indicates good decision-making on the ice.

He has made substantial contributions on the power play, scoring two goals and assisting on seven others.

What sets Caufield apart is his ability to come through when it matters most. He has scored three game-winning goals, proving that he can make an impact when the pressure is on.