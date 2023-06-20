When are the 2023 NHL Awards? Where to watch and dates revealed

The NHL season has come to an end and the Vegas Golden Knights have emerged victorious, capturing the illustrious Stanley Cup in a hard-fought battle against the Florida Panthers. With the championship celebrations still reverberating, the spotlight now shifts to another highly anticipated event: the 2023 NHL Awards. This esteemed ceremony serves as a momentous tribute to the league's exceptional regular-season performances, recognizing and applauding the players who have showcased extraordinary skills and unwavering dedication throughout the year.

Dates and Venue:

Mark your calendars for June 26, 2023, as the 2023 Awards take center stage at Bridgestone Arena in the vibrant city of Nashville, Tennessee. The event will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET, promising a thrilling evening for hockey enthusiasts worldwide.

Broadcasting Information:

For fans in the United States, the Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT. Canadian viewers can catch the action on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. These networks will ensure that fans across North America can witness the unveiling of deserving winners in all 13 regular-season award categories.

Ticket Information:

If you're eager to witness the excitement in person, tickets for the 2023 NHL Awards are available for purchase. Visit the official Ticketmaster website to secure your seat at this memorable event or the NHL official website for more details.

Dierks Bentley: The Charismatic Host

Adding to the allure of the evening, Grammy-nominated country artist Dierks Bentley has been chosen to host the Awards ceremony. Known for his passionate support of the Nashville Predators, Bentley's connection to the city makes him the perfect choice to guide the audience through an unforgettable night. With the recent release of his highly acclaimed album, "Gravel & Gold," Bentley's charisma and musical talent will undoubtedly enhance the event's entertainment value.

2023 NHL Awards Notable Nominees:

The 2023 Awards will honor the remarkable performances of numerous players throughout the regular season. Let's take a glimpse at some of the notable nominees:

Hart Trophy (Most Valuable Player): Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers).

Vezina Trophy (Best Goaltender): Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders), Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins).

Norris Trophy (Best Defenseman): Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Erik Karlsson (San Jose Sharks), Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche).

Calder Trophy (Best First-Year Performance): Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken), Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres), Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers).

The Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Erik Karlsson (San Jose Sharks), David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins). This award, voted on by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association, recognizes the "Most Outstanding Player" in the league.

Don't miss the chance to witness this exceptional gathering of hockey's finest players and cheer for your favorite nominees as they vie for recognition and glory.

