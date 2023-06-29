When does 2023 NHL Free Agency start? Date, time, best free agents & more

After the 2022-23 NHL season, teams are now shifting their focus to the offseason, particularly NHL Free Agency. With the Golden Knights emerging as the champions after defeating the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, other teams are now eager to rearrange their roaster and challenge for the coveted title.
While the NHL Draft kicks off the offseason proceedings, free agency looms on the horizon. It presents an opportunity for players to capitalize on their performance during the previous season, secure new contracts with contenders, or simply find stability with a guaranteed deal.
Some teams have already taken proactive measures by re-signing their players ahead of the market opening, while others are patiently awaiting the start of free agency to explore potential acquisitions.
As is customary, the NHL free agency period promises to be an exhilarating few weeks of player movements and team reshaping.
Date and time for the start of NHL free agency
For fans eagerly anticipating the commencement of free agency, it is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 1. This date marks the official start of the 2023-24 NHL season, and the frenzy will begin promptly at noon (ET).
While teams are permitted to negotiate with their own players before this time, other teams are prohibited from engaging in discussions until free agency officially commences.
Heading into the 2023 offseason, each team's projected cap space for the upcoming season varies. The Ducks lead the way with just under $40 million available, providing them with substantial flexibility.
Other teams with notable cap space include the Blackhawks, Devils, and Red Wings, all boasting over $30 million in available funds for the 2023-24 campaign.
Here are the Latest projected cap space for each team (Source: Spotrac)
Top 10 NHL free Agents
Here are the best players that are free agents this season: