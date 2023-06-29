Create

When does 2023 NHL Free Agency start? Date, time, best free agents & more

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 29, 2023 22:12 GMT
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
When does 2023 NHL Free Agency start? Date, time, best free agents & more

After the 2022-23 NHL season, teams are now shifting their focus to the offseason, particularly NHL Free Agency. With the Golden Knights emerging as the champions after defeating the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, other teams are now eager to rearrange their roaster and challenge for the coveted title.

While the NHL Draft kicks off the offseason proceedings, free agency looms on the horizon. It presents an opportunity for players to capitalize on their performance during the previous season, secure new contracts with contenders, or simply find stability with a guaranteed deal.

Some teams have already taken proactive measures by re-signing their players ahead of the market opening, while others are patiently awaiting the start of free agency to explore potential acquisitions.

As is customary, the NHL free agency period promises to be an exhilarating few weeks of player movements and team reshaping.

Date and time for the start of NHL free agency

For fans eagerly anticipating the commencement of free agency, it is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 1. This date marks the official start of the 2023-24 NHL season, and the frenzy will begin promptly at noon (ET).

While teams are permitted to negotiate with their own players before this time, other teams are prohibited from engaging in discussions until free agency officially commences.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, each team's projected cap space for the upcoming season varies. The Ducks lead the way with just under $40 million available, providing them with substantial flexibility.

Other teams with notable cap space include the Blackhawks, Devils, and Red Wings, all boasting over $30 million in available funds for the 2023-24 campaign.

Here are the Latest projected cap space for each team (Source: Spotrac)

RankTeamActive playersCap Space
1Anaheim Ducks16/2339,048,333
2Arizona Coyotes16/2328,248,460
3Detroit Red Wings17/2327,565,278
4Chicago Blackhawks17/2322,594,877
5Carolina Hurricanes19/2322,123,083
6Seattle Kraken15/2320,343,424
7Nashville Predators18/2318,769,422
8Ottawa Senators13/2317,073,096
9Pittsburgh Penguins16/2315,208,158
10Buffalo Sabres22/2314,459,763
11San Jose Sharks18/2314,079,166
12New York Rangers14/2311,762,918
13Boston Bruins14/2310,937,500
14Philadelphia Flyers18/2310,372,905
15Florida Panthers17/2310,262,499
16New Jersey Devils16/2310,207,500
17New York Islanders20/239,536,667
18Winnipeg Jets17/238,992,144
19Colorado Avalanche15/238,575,000
20Minnesota Wild16/238,293,912
21Edmonton Oilers17/238,170,000
22Washington Capitals17/237,313,332
23Vancouver Canucks20/236,444,583
24Toronto Maple Leafs19/235,943,551
25Dallas Stars18/235,144,671
26Columbus Blue Jackets24/234,754,168
27Los Angeles Kings16/234,536,666
28St Louis Blues19/233,935,237
29Vegas Golden Knights22/232,687,517
30Calgary Flames19/232,400,000
31Tampa Bay Lightning18/23450,000
32Montreal Canadiens25/23-1,259,165

Top 10 NHL free Agents

Here are the best players that are free agents this season:

RankPlayerPositionAge
1. Ryan O'ReillyC32
2. Vladimir TarasenkoRW31
3. Dmitry OrlovD31
4. Tyler BertuzziLW28
5. Patrick KaneRW34
6. Joe PavelskiC38
7. Max PaciorettyLW34
8. Patrice BergeronC37
9. Frederik AndersenG33
10. Alex KillornLW33
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...