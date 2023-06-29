When does 2023 NHL Free Agency start? Date, time, best free agents & more

After the 2022-23 NHL season, teams are now shifting their focus to the offseason, particularly NHL Free Agency. With the Golden Knights emerging as the champions after defeating the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, other teams are now eager to rearrange their roaster and challenge for the coveted title.

While the NHL Draft kicks off the offseason proceedings, free agency looms on the horizon. It presents an opportunity for players to capitalize on their performance during the previous season, secure new contracts with contenders, or simply find stability with a guaranteed deal.

Some teams have already taken proactive measures by re-signing their players ahead of the market opening, while others are patiently awaiting the start of free agency to explore potential acquisitions.

As is customary, the NHL free agency period promises to be an exhilarating few weeks of player movements and team reshaping.

Date and time for the start of NHL free agency

For fans eagerly anticipating the commencement of free agency, it is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 1. This date marks the official start of the 2023-24 NHL season, and the frenzy will begin promptly at noon (ET).

While teams are permitted to negotiate with their own players before this time, other teams are prohibited from engaging in discussions until free agency officially commences.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, each team's projected cap space for the upcoming season varies. The Ducks lead the way with just under $40 million available, providing them with substantial flexibility.

Other teams with notable cap space include the Blackhawks, Devils, and Red Wings, all boasting over $30 million in available funds for the 2023-24 campaign.

Here are the Latest projected cap space for each team (Source: Spotrac)

Rank Team Active players Cap Space 1 Anaheim Ducks 16/23 39,048,333 2 Arizona Coyotes 16/23 28,248,460 3 Detroit Red Wings 17/23 27,565,278 4 Chicago Blackhawks 17/23 22,594,877 5 Carolina Hurricanes 19/23 22,123,083 6 Seattle Kraken 15/23 20,343,424 7 Nashville Predators 18/23 18,769,422 8 Ottawa Senators 13/23 17,073,096 9 Pittsburgh Penguins 16/23 15,208,158 10 Buffalo Sabres 22/23 14,459,763 11 San Jose Sharks 18/23 14,079,166 12 New York Rangers 14/23 11,762,918 13 Boston Bruins 14/23 10,937,500 14 Philadelphia Flyers 18/23 10,372,905 15 Florida Panthers 17/23 10,262,499 16 New Jersey Devils 16/23 10,207,500 17 New York Islanders 20/23 9,536,667 18 Winnipeg Jets 17/23 8,992,144 19 Colorado Avalanche 15/23 8,575,000 20 Minnesota Wild 16/23 8,293,912 21 Edmonton Oilers 17/23 8,170,000 22 Washington Capitals 17/23 7,313,332 23 Vancouver Canucks 20/23 6,444,583 24 Toronto Maple Leafs 19/23 5,943,551 25 Dallas Stars 18/23 5,144,671 26 Columbus Blue Jackets 24/23 4,754,168 27 Los Angeles Kings 16/23 4,536,666 28 St Louis Blues 19/23 3,935,237 29 Vegas Golden Knights 22/23 2,687,517 30 Calgary Flames 19/23 2,400,000 31 Tampa Bay Lightning 18/23 450,000 32 Montreal Canadiens 25/23 -1,259,165

Top 10 NHL free Agents

Here are the best players that are free agents this season:

Rank Player Position Age 1. Ryan O'Reilly C 32 2. Vladimir Tarasenko RW 31 3. Dmitry Orlov D 31 4. Tyler Bertuzzi LW 28 5. Patrick Kane RW 34 6. Joe Pavelski C 38 7. Max Pacioretty LW 34 8. Patrice Bergeron C 37 9. Frederik Andersen G 33 10. Alex Killorn LW 33

