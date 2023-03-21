When do the 2023 NHL Playoffs start? Key dates, timeline, and more

With less than a week to go before the 2023 NHL Playoffs are tentatively set to begin, several teams have reached the stage where every game is a must-win. The first round of the playoffs is currently scheduled to begin on April 17, however, depending on cancelations or delays, it could be pushed back.

The NHL playoff picture is quickly becoming clear, with only one open wild card spot remaining. On the other side of the spectrum, the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot back in March. So far this season, the Bruins have been by far the most impressive regular-season team, becoming the fastest team in NHL history to reach 50 wins.

The Bruins currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with a 64-12-5 record, 24 points ahead of the second-placed Toronto Maple Leafs.

After beating the Buffalo Sabres tonight, the Boston Bruins have become the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in a single season (61 GP). HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!After beating the Buffalo Sabres tonight, the Boston Bruins have become the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in a single season (61 GP). HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! 🐻 After beating the Buffalo Sabres tonight, the Boston Bruins have become the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in a single season (61 GP). https://t.co/ZFGkHSd9L9

The regular season is set to come to an end on April 13, giving teams potentially four days off before the beginning of the NHL playoffs. The Stanley Cup Finals are set to begin on June 8, however, much like the beginning of the postseason, this is merely a tentative date. The Stanley Cup Finals are set to run from June 10-18, depending on how long the series lasts.

Last year, the Colorado Avalanche dethroned the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their first Stanley Cup title since the 2000-01 season. They will look to defend their crown with the team sitting near the top of the Western Conference.

Globalnews.ca @globalnews #NHL 'It's very disappointing -- it's hard to get to this point': Edmonton goalie Mike Smith on Oilers being knocked out of NHL playoffs with Game 4 loss in Western Conference Final vs. the Colorado Avalanche trib.al/2F990Ay #NHL playoffs 'It's very disappointing -- it's hard to get to this point': Edmonton goalie Mike Smith on Oilers being knocked out of NHL playoffs with Game 4 loss in Western Conference Final vs. the Colorado Avalanche trib.al/2F990Ay #NHL #NHLplayoffs

A look at the Wild Card race heading into the NHL playoffs

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs, as well as two wild-card spots from each conference. The NHL playoffs wild card race in each conference is coming down to the wire.

The Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets have both clinched the Western Conference wild card spots, with the Florida Panthers clinching one of the Eastern Conference positions. With a couple games remaining before the start of the playoffs, the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are competing for the final postseason spot.

The win moved Florida into the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Aleksander Barkov became the Panthers' all-time leading scorer in a 5-2 victory against the Red Wings.The win moved Florida into the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

