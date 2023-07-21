Alex Ovechkin is an NHL player who recently received a memorable gift from his teammates to celebrate reaching a significant milestone. Ovechkin achieved a tremendous record of appearing in 1000 ice hockey matches and surpassed Vladimir Tarasenko as the highest-scoring Russian player in NHL history.

To mark this achievement, his Washington Capitals teammates came together to present their captain with a gift that he will treasure for a lifetime.

Nicklas Backstrom, Capitals’ longtime center and Ovechkin’s close friend, had the brilliant idea to give him a personalized Lionel Messi jersey as a symbol of inspiration in the NHL.

Ovechkin's name and number were added on the shirt to represent his distinction in the ice hockey world, similar to how Messi stands out in soccer.

The Capitals presented their captain with a fully-paid trip to Barcelona to explore the amazing culture of the place that gave rise to one of the greatest soccer players in history, LM 10. Besides everything, Alex Ovechkin was also given the opportunity to watch his idol, Messi, play live in Barcelona during the free trip.

Alexander Ovechkin has always been Messi's biggest fan

The parallels between Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph and Alex Ovechkin's Stanley Cup victory with the Washington Capitals during his 13th NHL season are noteworthy.

Ovechkin won the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP after his tenacious leadership led the Capitals to their first-ever franchise championship. LM 10 also made history by becoming the first player to score in both group play and the knockout stages for his dominant presence throughout the competition.

Both sportsmen made history in their respective sports by showcasing their unmatched talent and dedication. Alexander Ovechkin said,

“I was very excited. Of course, everybody knows he’s my favorite player and to see finally he get his dream and win the World Cup, it’s pretty big for him and I’m very happy for him. Yeah, but I don’t know how he’s going to celebrate. That’s a different part of the story.”

A different sports great, Alex Ovechkin, is poised to etch his name even further into the annals of hockey history while LM 10's long-cherished dream comes true on the grand stage of the World Cup.

Alex Ovechkin has reached a historic milestone by becoming the third player in NHL history to surpass the incredible 800-goal plateau. Ovechkin's unrelenting quest for excellence continues to enthrall fans and confirm his status as one of the sport's greatest icons as he surpasses the legendary Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time career goal-scoring list.

