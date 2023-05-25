When Anthony Duclair 'got engaged' to a four-year old Arizona Coyotes fan

In March 2017, a heartwarming and unexpected encounter took place with Anthony Duclair during an open practice session of the Arizona Coyotes.

Four-year-old Gracie Hernandez, an ardent fan of the team, had the opportunity to meet her favorite player, Anthony Duclair, in a moment that would leave a lasting impression on both her and the Coyotes community.

The Hernandez family, hailing from Glendale, Arizona, comprised Jenny, Rafael, 6-year-old Mia, and the youngest member, Gracie. Sharing a deep love for the Coyotes, the family regularly attended games and practices, with the girls being particularly passionate supporters of the team.

Jenny Hernandez saw her daughters' adoration for the Coyotes as a valuable learning opportunity and encouraged them to write letters to the players, not only to express their support but also to enhance their writing skills.

The practice was a hit with the girls, as they eagerly wrote letters to their favorite players, sharing their appreciation and excitement.

During the open practice at the Ice Den in Scottsdale, the Hernandez family arrived, filled with anticipation. Gracie, holding her heartfelt letter to Anthony Duclair, eagerly approached the forward. She handed him the letter, warmly welcoming him back to the team following his recent stint with the Tuscon Roadrunners.

To their astonishment and joy, Anthony Duclair not only accepted the letter but also took the time to read it right there in front of them. Jenny Hernandez, realizing the significance of the moment, hurriedly grabbed her phone to capture the heartwarming exchange. Little did she know that this encounter would touch the hearts of many.

After Jenny sent the video to Duclair, he shared it on his social media accounts, generating an outpouring of admiration and support from fans across the Coyotes community.

Jenny was elated to see her daughters' excitement, and the unexpected attention the encounter received only deepened their love for the team and their appreciation for Duclair.

More about Anthony Duclair's NHL career

Anthony Duclair is a Canadian ice hockey forward who currently plays for the NHL's Florida Panthers. He was drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, being chosen 80th overall.

Duclair began his NHL career with the Rangers before going on to play for the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ottawa Senators.

The encounter remains a cherished memory within the Coyotes community and Duclair and shows the positive influence athletes can have on the lives of their dedicated supporters.

