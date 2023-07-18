When Auston Matthews had a surprising answer when picking between Vladimir Putin, Justin Bieber for best hockey player honors

In an intriguing interview from March 2020, Auston Matthews, the talented NHL player, faced an unexpected question regarding who he believed to be the best hockey player in the world.

The choice was between Russian President Vladimir Putin, and pop sensation Justin Bieber. Matthews' response not only provided a glimpse into his playful personality but also shed light on his genuine friendship with Bieber and their shared love for the game.

During the conversation, the focus shifted from the player'a on-ice achievements and off-ice successes, including his notable contracts and video game cover appearances. The reporter turned the spotlight onto Matthews' experience playing pickup hockey with Bieber, highlighting their friendship and shared passion for the sport.

When prompted to assess Bieber's hockey skills, Matthews praised his abilities, emphasizing his impressive speed, quick hands, and knack for finding the back of the net.

Auston Matthews said:

"Oh yeah. Here, he's got good hands."

While acknowledging Bieber's smaller stature, Matthews noted:

"He's a good player. He's small, but he's pretty fast and he's got good hands and loves to score goals, Loves to score goals, doesn't believe in assists."

The interview took an unexpected turn when the reporter mentioned a comment made by Alexander Ovechkin, who humorously claimed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was the best hockey player in the world, averaging a robust eight goals per game.

With a quick wit, Matthews jokingly said:

"I guess I'll put them at #2 for my own safety."

The discussion not only provided a lighthearted moment, but also revealed the genuine bond between Matthews and Bieber.

Here's a statement from Matthews concerning his friendship with Justin Bieber:

“It’s not one of those ‘celebrity whatever’ relationships ... like, it’s a true friendship. I know he cares about me a lot and the same goes for myself with him.”

A quick look at Auston Matthews's NHL career

Auston Matthews, chosen first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, has solidified himself as a franchise player. Inspired by players like Shane Doan and Daniel Briere, he excelled at every level of the game. His NHL debut was historic, scoring four goals and making an immediate impact.

In the 2021-22 season, Matthews earned the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP, the first Maple Leafs player to receive the award in over six decades. With impressive stats of 299 goals and 203 assists, he has amassed 542 points in 481 regular season games for the Maple Leafs.

