When Boston Bruins' players spent upwards of $150K at a bar after winning the 2011 Stanley Cup

Following their victory over the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup finals, the Boston Bruins opted to celebrate their achievement in grand fashion. Just a few days after their thrilling Game 7 victory, the Bruins hit the town in style, racking up an eye-popping bar tab that exceeded $150K.

Entering the Stanley Cup Final, the Canucks were considered heavy favorites. They had dominated the regular season, finishing with an impressive record and leading the league in both goals scored and the fewest goals allowed. However, the Boston Bruins, known for their solid defensive play, were determined to pull off an upset.

After the Canucks claimed the first two games on their home ice, the Boston Bruins fought back with two wins of their own. The series became a back-and-forth battle, with each team desperately vying for victory. In a must-win Game 7, the Bruins delivered a stunning performance, securing a 4-0 victory and dashing the Canucks' hopes of celebrating on home soil.

A few days later, the Bruins commemorated their triumph with an extravagant celebration at the Shrine nightclub in the MGM Grand at Foxwoods. No expense was spared as they indulged in nine bottles of Grey Goose vodka, 35 jager bombs, 135 Bud Lights, and an assortment of top-shelf champagnes. But the highlight of the night was undoubtedly the jaw-dropping $100,000 bottle of Ace Midas wine.

When the bill arrived, it totaled a staggering $156,679.74, including a service charge of nearly $25,000.

As the years go by, the story of the Boston Bruins' extravagant celebration after their 2011 Stanley Cup victory will continue to be a funny yet shocking memory.

Boston Bruins' official order for the 2023 NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins will have limited participation in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft due to their current number of picks. They won't be involved in the first round as they traded away their 2023 first-round pick to the Washington Capitals in a previous deal involving Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov.

Unless they make a trade to reacquire a first-round pick, the Bruins would have only made two first-round selections in the last six drafts from 2018 to 2023.

Furthermore, the Bruins don't possess a second-round pick this year as it was traded to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade in 2022. Additionally, they are without a fifth-round pick in 2023, which was included in the trade with the Capitals.

The league recently announced the draft order for all seven rounds, and here is a breakdown of the Bruins' remaining picks and their respective slots:

Third round: No. 92 overall

Fourth round: No. 124 overall

Sixth round: No. 188 overall

Seventh round: No. 214 overall (via L.A. Kings)

Seventh round: No. 220 overall

On a positive note, the Bruins do have an extra seventh-round pick acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in July 2022.

