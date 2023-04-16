When Brad Marchand revealed his inspiration behind his shenanigans on the ice

Brad Marchand is a name that often evokes strong emotions among NHL fans. In a recent article he wrote for the Players’ Tribune, Marchand revealed the inspiration behind his pesky and irksome tendencies on the ice.

Marchand shared a childhood story about a neighborhood kid who took his electric four-wheel truck and was driving away in it. Brad was furious and decided to take action. He jumped in front of the truck and shoved the kid out of the front seat, leaving him on the ground crying. Brad rode off into the cul-de-sac, honking the horn and sporting a little smirk on his face.

Marchand also revealed that he drew inspiration to be a pest from his slightly younger brother, who was the original pest. Marchand recalled how his brother would claim to be doing homework, but would actually be on the computer chatting with a girl he liked. Then, just as they finished shoveling off the snow from the lake, his brother would come out with his stick, ready to play.

Playing for Boston since 2010-2011, Marchand has shared the locker room with many great Bruins, but he notes that the best he has ever played with is Patrice Bergeron. Marchand spoke highly of Bergeron's willingness to give more of himself for his teammates. He recalled a time when they were training and one of the younger guys was on the ground, unable to continue. Bergeron immediately got up and said,

"I'm doing more."

He started walking back down the hill to do another round, inspiring everyone else to follow.

While Marchand is skilled enough to drop all of his antics, it seems unlikely that he ever will. As he wrote in the Players' Tribune,

"Has anything changed? Nope. Not a single thing."

A look at Brad Marchand's impressive NHL career

Brad Marchand is one of the most dynamic players in the National Hockey League today. In 947 career games, the feisty winger has racked up an impressive 372 goals and 490 assists, for a total of 862 points.

But Brad Marchand's game is not just about scoring goals and setting up his teammates. He is also a tenacious defender, and his defensive prowess is reflected in his impressive plus-minus rating of 290. In Marchand's case, the number is an indication of his ability to contribute to his team's success both offensively and defensively.

Known for his physical style of play and willingness to get under his opponents' skin, Marchand has amassed 973 penalty minutes over the course of his career. Marchand's fans and teammates appreciate his willingness to stand up for himself and his team. His ability to draw penalties and create scoring opportunities through his aggressive play is appreciable.

Drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2006, Brad Marchand spent several seasons honing his skills in the American Hockey League before making the jump to the NHL full-time in 2010. Since then, he has been a mainstay on the Bruins' top line, forming a deadly combination with linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Brad Marchand has been named to the NHL All-Star team four times and has won numerous awards for his outstanding play. It includes the NHL Foundation Player Award and the NHL First Star of the Week Award.

Poll : 0 votes