When Brad Marchand starred in a TV commercial as a supermarket employee

Brad Marchand, the alternate captain of the Boston Bruins, is one of the most famous hockey players, known not only for his on-ice abilities but also for his acting abilities. He has had the opportunity to be the face of many reputed companies and brands, as well as endorse their products through advertisement.

The ice hockey player once appeared as a staff member in a commercial for Pure Hockey, one of the largest hockey retailers in the United States. In the advertisement, he inspects the quality of a man's helmet and jokes "Got a big dome?", to which the customer replies, "No," and the Bruins winger slaps the helmet.

When the store manager notices this, he asks Marchand to change his job title to cashier. However, after witnessing Marchand's hilarious method of collecting cash from the customers, the manager requests that he take a break from work. Brad Marchand displays some stick skills in the final segment of the advertisement, dropping all the sticks from the shelves behind him on the floor.

Finally, he is promoted to the senior role after the store manager takes the badge from the other member and hands it to Marchand with the words "Good job, welcome aboard."

Brad Marchand is known to be the same funny character in real life as well.

Brad Marchand runs a cereal business

Brad Marchand decided to enter the cereal business in 2022 after partnering with PLB Sports and Entertainment and releasing the limited edition "March Munch" Cinnamon Crunch. He announced it on his official Instagram handle saying:

"I can not be more excited to announce that the launch of March Munch cereal. Cinnamon Crunch has never looked so good! This is a dream come true, growing up I never could have imagined this being a possibility and I can not be more thankful to all those involved in making this dream a reality! Available at Shaw's, Star Market and Market Basket."

There is also a good cause behind the Boston Bruins' alternate captain's cereal business. According to the PLBSE website, a portion of each product sale will be donated to Christopher's Haven, a Boston-based organization that provides supportive hands to cancer patients.

