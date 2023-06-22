Brad Marchand, the alternate captain of the Boston Bruins and one of the most controversial figures, often finds his name in headlines for his antics on and off the ice.

Outside Boston, hockey fans have a love-hate relationship with him, but during a pregame warmup last year, Marchand created one of the coolest moments that a fan is going to remember for a long time.

During the 2021-22 season, following the Boston Bruins' pregame warmups against the Washington Capitals, as the players made their way down the tunnel, Marchand was giving high-fives to the fans and while entering the tunnel, snatched a phone from a young fan's hand who was recording him.

There have been numerous moments in the world of sports, where professional athletes were captured sharing popcorn and even beer with the fans. Brad Marchand did not snatch the cell phone from a fan in anger, instead, he snatched it to record a pregame message for the young fan.

"What’s up! It’s B-M 6-3, just walking off from warmups,” Marchand said. “I don’t know whose phone this is, but I hope you have a lot of fun tonight because I know I’m going to. Anyways, gotta go. See ya."

Marchand made the young fan's day and created an unforgettable moment for him. The cell phone, according to reports, belonged to a fan named Aiden Smith, and it was later returned to him. The Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 that day and further treated Smith with another reason to celebrate.

A look into the NHL career of Brad Marchand

One of the best dynamic forwards in the NHL, Brad Marchand is known for his exceptional skills as well as controversies.

Marchand was drafted 71st overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old veteran forward has donned the Bruins jersey in all his 14 seasons in the league and in that period, he has played 947 games, accumulating 862 points (372 goals and 490 assists).

He played a vital role in helping the Boston Bruins clinch their sixth Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

