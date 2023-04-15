When Brad Marchand was warned by the NHL to not LICK opponents during the 2018 Playoffs

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand found himself in hot water after a peculiar incident during Game 1 of the 2018 playoffs series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the game, Marchand was seen closely embracing Leafs forward Leo Komarov, only for the NHL to step in and issue a warning to the Bruins.

winger Brad Marchand on the lick seen around the world. "I thought he wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him."

Elliotte Friedman reported in his 31 Thoughts column:

“After Game 1 of the Toronto/Boston series, the Bruins got a, ‘We’d prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people’ phone call from the NHL."

The move was certainly unusual, even by Marchand's standards, and quickly gained attention on social media. Some fans found the act amusing, while others saw it as crossing the line of sportsmanship.

While the act may have been strange, it was technically within league rules. However, after receiving a warning from the NHL, it is likely that Marchand will avoid any similar incidents in the future.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi could be one of the grittiest forces in the NHL this season

With the NHL postseason approaching, teams are looking to create line combinations that will help them succeed on the ice. One potential combination that could prove to be a gritty force is Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Both players have proven themselves to be consistent point producers with a physical edge to their game. Bertuzzi's big-bodied presence and willingness to battle in the dirty areas of the ice would complement Marchand's aggressive forechecking and tenacity.

Their versatility is another asset, as both players have experience playing multiple positions. This flexibility would allow their coach to shuffle their line depending on the situation, giving them an advantage against different matchups.

But it's not just their physicality and versatility that makes them a great duo. Both players are known for their strong work ethic and competitive spirit. Bertuzzi's attention to detail and commitment to playing a 200-foot game, combined with Marchand's proven winning track record, would make them a great pair to lead the team.

Their edge also adds another dimension to their game. Bertuzzi is known for standing up for his teammates, while Marchand can disrupt the opposition with his pest-like behavior. This grit and intensity would make them a tough force to play against, potentially throwing opposing teams off their game.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi could prove to be a powerful combination on the ice this postseason.

