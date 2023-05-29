When Celine Dion was labelled a traitor by Habs fans for an image that showed her in Vegas Golden Knights attire

Pop music legend Celine Dion found herself in an unexpected feud between her home country, Canada, and the United States back in June 2021. Surprisingly, the cause of this dispute revolved around hockey, a sport deeply ingrained in the hearts of Canadians.

During Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, a controversial image appeared on the video board at T-Mobile Arena. The image showcased Dion wearing Golden Knights gear. She had previously been photographed wearing a Knights jersey during one of her performances.

This gesture did not sit well with Canadiens fans. The Montreal Gazette labelled Dion a traitor for seemingly choosing sides against the Habs.

Dion hails from Charlemagne, Quebec, a town located just 15 miles northeast of Montreal. Given her close ties to the region, it seemed highly unlikely for her to turn her back on her beloved hometown team. Despite playing numerous residencies in Las Vegas and residing in Henderson, Nevada, the notion of Dion supporting another team came as a surprise.

In an attempt to mitigate the damage caused by the image, Dion entered into damage control. While celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, a holiday observed in Quebec, Dion appeared to address the controversial photo. Speaking in French, she said:

"By the way, I have nothing to do with this photo... and you know what photo I'm talking about."

Celine Dion @celinedion

En passant, je n’ai rien à voir avec cette photo…. Et vous savez de quelle photo je parle ! - Céline xx... Bonne Saint-Jean-Baptiste à toutes les Québecoises et à tous les Québécois. Je vous embrasse et vous souhaite une bonne fête nationale !En passant, je n’ai rien à voir avec cette photo…. Et vous savez de quelle photo je parle !- Céline xx... Bonne Saint-Jean-Baptiste à toutes les Québecoises et à tous les Québécois. Je vous embrasse et vous souhaite une bonne fête nationale ! 💙💫En passant, je n’ai rien à voir avec cette photo…. Et vous savez de quelle photo je parle ! 😉 - Céline xx...

It was a clear attempt to distance herself from the perceived betrayal and reaffirm her allegiance to the Canadiens.

Celine Dion's team informed Noovo, a prominent Canadian TV channel, that they had not been contacted by the Golden Knights regarding the image. In a show of support, "Hockey Night in Canada," the CBC's premier hockey broadcast, came to Celine Dion's defense.

Celine Dion: The Queen of Power Ballads and Best-Selling Canadian Recording Artist

Celine Dion, the Canadian singer known as the "Queen of Power Ballads," has captivated audiences with her powerful vocals and technical prowess. Rising to fame in the 1980s with French-language albums, she won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988. Dion's English debut album, Unison (1990), established her as a pop artist in North America.

The Colour of My Love (1993) catapulted her to global stardom. With chart-topping hits like "My Heart Will Go On," Dion became one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, selling over 200 million records worldwide. Her success spans multiple genres, solidifying her status as a music icon.

Poll : 0 votes