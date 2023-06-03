A disturbing incident took place during a game between the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018. Forward Devante Smith-Pelly found himself targeted by racist taunts from a group of Blackhawks fans.

Smith-Pelly sat in the penalty box after a third period fight. Four fans took the opportunity to chant "Basketball, basketball, basketball" in an attempt to demean and stereotype the African American player.

The implications of the chant were clear to Smith-Pelly and the hockey community. It perpetuated a racial stereotype, suggesting that basketball is a sport exclusively for black individuals, while hockey is meant for white people. Smith-Pelly, speaking about the incident, highlighted the obviousness of the intended message, emphasizing that it was not a secret. Smith-Pelly said,

"It's pretty obvious what that means, It's not a secret. The nonsecret racial stereotype at play here is that basketball is a "black" sport and hockey is for white people."

He added:

"It's disgusting, that in 2018 we're still talking about the same thing, over and over."

Evan Sporer @ev_sporer Two Smith-Pelly GIFs. First, you can see him hear someone say something to him, and he looks over at them. Two Smith-Pelly GIFs. First, you can see him hear someone say something to him, and he looks over at them. https://t.co/LvwUgFl7AL

The swift response from the Chicago Blackhawks organization demonstrated their commitment to maintain an inclusive environment and stand against racism. The fans responsible for the taunts were promptly removed from the arena, and the Blackhawks issued an apology to Smith-Pelly and the Capitals. In their statement, the Blackhawks emphasized that such actions would never be tolerated.

Evan Sporer @ev_sporer Next, he clearly has had enough of whatever is being said, gets up to address the fans. Next, he clearly has had enough of whatever is being said, gets up to address the fans. https://t.co/VLu4qHSSMy

Smith-Pelly's experience is a sobering reminder of the ongoing presence of racism in sports.

Chicago Blackhawks Confronted Racism in Hockey

The NHL has taken steps to foster inclusivity by designating February as "Hockey Is for Everyone" month. The month is designed to promote a positive and inclusive environment for all participants, irrespective of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status.

The Chicago Blackhawks were compelled to confront the reality that racism persists within their own fan base. Coincidentally, the team held their "Hockey Is For Everyone" home game days prior to the incident.

The response from both coaches involved, Capitals' Barry Trotz and Chicago Blackhawks' Joel Quenneville, reflected a unified stance against racism in hockey. Trotz asserted that there was no place for racism in the game or society, while Quenneville personally apologized to Trotz following the game.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, in a statement, condemned the behavior displayed by the fans, describing it as unacceptable and reprehensible.

Kumari Devarajan, in a piece for NPR's Code Switch, highlighted the danger of so-called "positive" stereotypes. She noted that once people buy into the idea that there is a connection between race and athletic ability, it opens the door to harmful generalizations and prejudices.

Smith-Pelly's ordeal further underlines the urgency of confronting racism in sports and society. As he aptly stated,

"We're at a time where we can't push this under the rug anymore."

It is imperative for individuals, organizations, and society as a whole to actively combat racism. An environment where all athletes can participate without fear of being subjected to racial abuse is a necessity in professional sports.

Poll : 0 votes