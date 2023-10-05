When is Chris Snow's memorial service? Flames announce venue and other details to honor ex-AGM 

The Calgary Flames have announced the details of the memorial service to honor the legacy of Chris Snow, their former Assistant General Manager and Vice-President of Data/Analytics. Snow died on September 30 at the age of 42 after a battle against ALS, a progressive nervous system disease.

The memorial service is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 12, at 2:00 P.M. MT. The venue for the occasion is St. Michael Catholic Community, located at 800 85th St. S.W. in Calgary. For those unable to attend in person, the service will also be live-streamed, ensuring that friends, family and fans from afar can pay their respects.

Instead of flowers, the Flames have requested that donations be made to ALS research as a meaningful way to remember Chris Snow. Additionally, heartfelt messages to Chris's wife Kelsie, and their children, Cohen and Willa, can be emailed to [email protected].

Notably, Kelsie Snow shared the news that her husband's kidneys, liver and lungs were donated, giving the gift of life to four individuals. Snow's fight against ALS and his legacy of generosity will undoubtedly be remembered and celebrated during this memorial service, as the Flames community comes together to honor his remarkable life.

Flames GM Craig Conroy reflects on Chris Snow's impact

Craig Conroy, a former NHL player turned General Manager for the Flames, fondly remembered his colleague and friend. Conroy and Snow had both made the transition from their NHL playing careers to roles within the Flames' hockey operations group, forging a strong professional bond that lasted over a decade.

In a conversation with FlamesNation's Ryan Pike, Conroy reflected on the remarkable impact Snow had on the hockey club, an impact that often went unnoticed by fans due to the nature of his behind-the-scenes work.

Conroy shared anecdotes that illustrated Snow's enthusiasm for his responsibilities, even discussing player contracts with excitement. He recalled a light-hearted moment by the pool in Penticton when they humorously discussed finalizing Mikael Backlund's contract.

Conroy's words spoke volumes about Snow's dedication:

"I don’t think they do because it is behind the scenes. You don’t want to give out any information or say too much, but even doing Parker Bell’s contract, he was so excited to do Parker’s contract. We were joking by the pool in Penticton, ‘You want me to get this Backlund thing done?’ Those are the way we were going. Even at the very end, you know, he just always wanted to do more. He was always in on everything.”

What set Snow apart was his ability to provide a different, more objective perspective compared to Conroy's own emotional attachment to players. Conroy expressed his deep admiration for this trait:

“The one thing I loved about him was he had a different perspective. He says maybe I get too emotional and fall in love with players. He’s like ‘I just tell you the way I see it, Connie.’ I’m going to miss that, for sure. He was a special, special person.”