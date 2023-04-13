Connor Bedard's performance in the 2023 World Junior Championship was nothing short of remarkable. The 17-year-old, who is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, led all players in the tournament with 23 points. He was named the tournament's top forward and most valuable player.

Bedard's outstanding performance helped Canada win the gold medal, but he remained humble about his individual achievements. Bedard had this to say after the gold-medal game:

"No one's going to remember that from our group in 20 years, We're going to look at our gold medal. We're not going to go look at stats or anything."

Bedard's teammates, however, were quick to praise him. Team Canada goalie Thomas Milic said:

"I think the ceiling's infinitely high for him. He's an incredible player and he keeps showing time after time that there is no limit to his game."

Bedard set records for the most assists and points by a Canadian player in World Juniors history. He also broke the record for most points by a 17-year old in the tournament. NHL legend and former Czechoslovakia forward Jaromir Jagr held the record since 1990.

Team Canada coach Dennis Williams noted that Bedard's skill set and playmaking abilities were impressive. But it was his team-first attitude that endeared him to his teammates. Williams said:

"He's shown that he's a proven winner, tournament in and tournament out, He's mature beyond his age out there. At the end of the day, I truly believe the one thing I've learned from him is he cares about winning more than anything else out there."

Connor Bedard revealed his biggest inspiration

Connor Bedard's success on the ice is fueled by something deeper than his passion for hockey. His biggest inspiration is his late grandfather, Garth Bedard, who passed away in a tragic car accident last year.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Bedard found the strength to honor his grandfather's memory. He dedicated an incredible performance to him just three days after his death.

Connor Bedard remembers his grandfather as a man with a positive outlook on life and a magnetic personality. He inspired everyone he met and had a passion for sports and cards. Bedard's success on the ice is driven by his grandfather's spirit, which he feels with him during every game.

There's no doubt that Connor Bedard is making his grandfather proud.

