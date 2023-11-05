When do Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's contracts expire? Exploring Edmonton Oilers' cap situation amidst poor start to 2023-24

The 2023-24 NHL season has been a nightmare for the Edmonton Oilers, who currently find themselves at the bottom of the league standings.

While the team's struggles on the ice have dominated headlines, another pressing issue looms large in the background - the impending contract situations of their superstar duo, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Oilers' intention for the 2023-24 season is to keep their roster largely unchanged. But there are evident deficiencies to address and opportunities for enhancement and at present, the Edmonton Oilers have 17 NHL players under contract for the next season.

Crunch time for McDavid and Draisaitl: Edmonton Oilers' cap situation unveiled

Let's look into the roster of notable and possible trade prospects of the candidates:

#1. McDavid and Draisaitl: Edmonton's star duo with contract expirations looming

At the age of 26, Connor McDavid, widely acclaimed as the world's top player, inked an eight-year, $100 million contract extension in July 2017 till the end of the 2025-26 season.

In a similar vein, Leon Draisaitl, the dynamic German forward, also signed an eight-year, $68 million extension in August 2017, with his contract expiring after the 2024-25 season.

Both McDavid and Draisaitl have consistently been offensive powerhouses for the Oilers. The clock is ticking, and the primary focus should be capturing a Stanley Cup.

While there's still a reasonable chance McDavid and Draisaitl may re-sign with Edmonton even without a cup win, it's evident that a championship would greatly incentivize them to stay. Thus, Edmonton should leave no stone unturned to maximize its championship window.

#2. Edmonton Oilers' trade speculation: Yamamoto and Foegele on the block

Kailer Yamamoto was drafted 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2017 and he made a significant impact, tallying 50 goals and 118 points in 244 career games.

However, the landscape changed in July 2023 when the Oilers executed a trade, sending him and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future consideration. The Red Wings extended Kostin's contract but opted to buy out Yamamoto.

Following this development, the Seattle Kraken signed Yamamoto to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, promptly integrating him into their lineup after declining to qualify pending RFA forward Daniel Sprong before the deadline.

Another player to watch is Warren Foegele, entering the final year of his $2.75 million contract, making him a potential trade candidate.

#3. Bridge or commit: The dilemma of Evan Bouchard's Oilers contract

The Edmonton Oilers face a paramount off-season task in securing Evan Bouchard's contract. The pivotal question in this scenario revolves around whether the Oilers should pursue a bridge deal.

Comparing Bouchard to Darnell Nurse, who signed a substantial eight-year contract with a $9.25 million cap-hit, Bouchard has already achieved the 43-points milestone in his rookie campaign.

As a result, it's a foregone conclusion that Bouchard's price tag will skyrocket in the future, making it prudent to secure him for an extended period now. Accommodating a long-term Bouchard contract without weakening the team presents a considerable challenge.