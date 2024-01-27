When is Corey Perry making his debut? Oilers coach provides major update on veteran's availability against Nashville Predators

Good news for Edmonton Oilers fans: Corey Perry is set to make his debut with the team, and it is expected to happen on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The update came directly from Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch, who, according to Oiler's insider Daniel Nugent-Bowman, stated,

“It’s looking as if he’ll play tomorrow.”

Perry, 38, recently signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Oilers on Monday, marking his return to the NHL after his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November.

He acknowledged his mistakes and issued a statement expressing remorse for his "inappropriate and wrong" actions. The Oilers, recognizing Perry's on-ice capabilities, have allowed him to contribute to their impressive season.

The veteran forward had a notable stint with the Blackhawks, contributing four goals, nine points, 26 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 11 hits in 16 games this season before parting ways with the team.

The decision to sign Perry is intended to add depth to their lineup amid a remarkable 13-game winning streak, now extended to 15 consecutive wins with a recent victory over the Blackhawks. Perry's potential inclusion in the lineup adds depth and experience, and he may initially slot into a bottom-six role.

The Oilers, on their quest for a historic 16th straight win against the Nashville Predators, are eyeing a place in NHL history.

Corey Perry will join Oilers to extend their 15-game win streak

In a display of dominance, the Edmonton Oilers secured their 15th straight win with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Connor McDavid showcased his offensive skills with two goals and an assist, extending his home scoring streak to an impressive 17 games. Backup goaltender Calvin Pickard played a pivotal role in the triumph, earning his fifth career shutout with 27 saves.

The Oilers now join an elite group as the fifth team in NHL history to achieve 15 or more consecutive wins, closely trailing the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins, who hold the record with 17 straight victories. This historic run has propelled the Oilers to a franchise-record 13 consecutive games, allowing two or fewer goals, highlighting their defensive fort.

McDavid's second-period backhand goal on the power play set the tone, and Zach Hyman added to the lead in the third.

The Chicago Blackhawks, struggling on the road with 19 consecutive losses, couldn't overcome the Oilers' offense. Despite a penalty shot opportunity for Mackenzie Entwistle, Pickard's solid goaltending denied any comeback hopes.

With aspirations to match or surpass the Penguins' 17-game record, the Oilers will be ready to etch their name in the league history.