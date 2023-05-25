When Dallas Stars adopted a cow as its official team pet, fans named it Mike Moodano

The Dallas Stars Foundation, led by former president Marty Turco, made an unprecedented announcement on April 1, 2019. The team proudly declared their collaboration with the Seaton Land & Cattle Company in Fairview, Texas, to adopt a cow as their official team pet.

This unique initiative aimed to create a positive impact on the local community while adding an endearing touch to the franchise. Marty Turco, President of the Stars Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture:

"The heart of the Dallas Stars Foundation is to invest in our communities by creating unique programs that nurture and enrich the lives of those in need"

He continued:

"And as president of the Dallas Stars Foundation, I'm always trying to think of new ways to make a positive impact on our local community. It's my pleasure to announce that the Dallas Stars are the next franchise to adopt a team pet."

This extraordinary step not only delighted fans but also provided an opportunity for them to actively participate in the naming of the cow. Fans were encouraged to follow the official Stars Twitter account and participate in an official poll to determine the perfect name for the cow.

The options presented for consideration included: Mike Moodano, Andy Moooooog, Sergei Moobov, and Joe Mooendyk.

Dallas Stars @DallasStars We've narrowed the name down to four choices. Which one is your favorite? We've narrowed the name down to four choices. Which one is your favorite?

Turco exclaimed;

"It's an exciting time to be a Stars fan, We'll see you at AAC on Tuesday and Saturday night! And don't forget: Be loud, Wear Green, Go Stars!"

The cow-naming poll generated significant interest among the passionate fan base, who eagerly took to social media to cast their votes and engage in spirited discussions about their preferred name.

After careful consideration, fans collectively decided that the cow would be named Mike Moodano, a clever play on the name of former Stars captain and legendary player Mike Modano.

With the cow officially named Mike Moodano, the Stars solidified their place as trailblazers in the NHL, becoming the first-ever franchise to adopt a cow as their official team pet.

The Dallas Stars even took their pet cow to the practice rink

The Dallas Stars brought their official pet cow, Mike Moodano, to the team's practice rink, further emphasizing their dedication to community engagement.

Fans attending practice sessions were delighted to witness the presence of the beloved cow, solidifying its role as an integral part of the team.

The inclusion of Mike Moodano in the practice environment showcased the Stars' commitment to their unique initiative and highlighted their ability to forge a special bond with their supporters.

This endearing gesture added an element of joy and excitement to the training sessions, leaving fans with a memorable experience of the Stars' innovative approach to team camaraderie.

Poll : 0 votes