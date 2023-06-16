When Dion Phaneuf berated Phil Kessel for eating a cookie - "You better get on a bike, buddy"

In February 2012, an amusing and light-hearted moment unfolded during an interview with Dion Phaneuf and Phil Kessel, two prominent members of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the time. The incident, now fondly remembered by fans, revolved around Phaneuf berating Kessel for eating a cookie and playfully teasing him during the interview.

As the interview began, Phaneuf could hear Kessel making comments from behind him. In a lighthearted tone, Phaneuf invited Kessel to join the interview and jokingly suggested that he could sit on his lap. However, his attention quickly turned to Kessel's snacking habits, and he exclaimed:

"He's eating a cookie! You better get on a bike there, buddy, if you're gonna keep eating these cookies. That's your fourth!"

Phaneuf then proceeded to tease Kessel for his taste in music, suggesting that he should bring his own iPod if he disliked the music choices during media sessions. Playfully, Phaneuf called out Kessel's thriftiness, implying that he was unwilling to bring his own music device and still complain.

Apart from the banter, Phaneuf discussed his upcoming participation in the skills competition. He expressed his desire to perform well for the team, while Kessel continued to make light-hearted remarks in the background.

The exchange between Phaneuf and Kessel showcased their camaraderie and provided a glimpse into the playful dynamics within the team.

Phil Kessel's career: 3-time Stanley Cup champion

Phil Kessel is an American professional ice hockey winger currently playing for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL. Throughout his career, Kessel has also represented the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes. He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, winning consecutively with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and again with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Phil Kessel's journey began with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and continued in the NCAA, where he played for the University of Minnesota. He was then selected fifth overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. Kessel's rookie season was marked by his remarkable recovery from testicular cancer, earning him the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Known for his natural goal-scoring ability, Phil Kessel has accumulated 400 goals throughout his career. He also holds the NHL record for the most consecutive games played, surpassing Keith Yandle's streak during the 2022-23 season and becoming the first player to reach 1,000 consecutive games.

Currently, with the Vegas Golden Knights, Kessel played a limited role during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs but celebrated his third championship as his team defeated the Florida Panthers.

