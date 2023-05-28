When Drake bagged $1,200,000 after betting on Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series going to seven games

During the 2022 NHL playoffs, renowned Toronto rapper Drake walked away with a staggering $1.2 million after placing a bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series.

Revealing his investment on Instagram, he shared that he had wagered an impressive $400,000, anticipating the first-round series to extend to seven games. As a passionate sports enthusiast, Drake's history of publicly endorsing his favorite teams has garnered attention, with some suggesting a connection between his support and their unfortunate outcomes.

Drake, known for his role as the global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, has often been seen courtside at NBA games. However, Leafs fans might have been hesitant to see him make any wagers this time around. The team had been struggling to advance beyond the first round since 2004, coupled with a disheartening record of 0-8 in elimination games over the previous five playoffs.

On May 3rd, Drake posted his @Stake stub on IG — a $400K bet that the Maple Leafs-Lightning series would go seven games.

In 2019, during Game 4 of the NHL playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, he made an appearance donning Maple Leafs gear. Unfortunately for Toronto fans, the team went on to lose the game 6-4.

While the connection between his support and the team's performance remains unscientific, fans couldn't help but draw correlations and wonder if his presence could be an ominous sign.

Nevertheless, the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series was set to determine the team's fate in the 2022 playoffs. Drake's bold wager showed his unwavering belief in the Leafs, despite their struggles in crucial games. As the series progressed, tension filled the air, with fans eagerly anticipating a decisive Game 7.

On that fateful night, Toronto and Tampa Bay battled fiercely, but ultimately, the Maple Leafs fell short, losing 4-3 in overtime. However, for him, the defeat translated into a significant financial victory. His calculated bet on the series going to seven games had paid off handsomely, with the rapper pocketing an astounding $800,000 as the profit margin.

Drake: The influential Canadian rapper and entrepreneur making waves in music and beyond

Aubrey Drake Graham, widely known as Drake, has established himself as an influential figure in contemporary popular music. Rising to prominence through his role in the hit teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, he ventured into the music industry with his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006.

His early mixtapes, including Comeback Season and So Far Gone, garnered attention and led to his signing with Young Money Entertainment. His first three albums, Thank Me Later, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same, were critically acclaimed and solidified his position at the forefront of hip-hop.

Beyond his music career, he has made significant strides as an entrepreneur. He co-founded the OVO Sound record label and established collaborations with major brands like Nike through his Nocta line.

With over 170 million records sold worldwide, he ranks as one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He has earned numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Brit Awards and Juno Awards. His impact on the music industry is undeniable, with a string of number-one hits, chart records and an extensive presence on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake's influence extends far beyond music, as he has become a cultural icon and a global ambassador for Toronto.

