When Elton John surprised Luke Prokop with a heart-warming message after NHL star decided to come out

In a display of support and encouragement, the legendary musician Elton John gave a touching message to the NHL's first openly gay athlete, Luke Prokop.

Prokop, who plays for the Nashville Predators, made history in July 2021 when he publicly announced his sexual orientation as gay.

"Today, I am proud to tell everyone that I am gay," Prokop posted on Instagram.

According to reports from Out.com, John personally called Prokop to express his admiration for Prokop’s decision to come out and offered his wholehearted support. John is widely recognized for his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and his unwavering dedication to causes.

"We just had a good conversation," Prokop said, "He congratulated me, just asked me how the day was, how the support was and then thanked me for being brave and coming out. It was a cool conversation."

John commended Prokop for his bravery and highlighted the importance of staying true to oneself. He also said that Prokop’s actions could inspire young athletes who want to be identified and not face fears of judgment or rejection within their peer groups and the sports community.

Prokop’s mother, who was in the room during the call, had an emotional outbreak.

"I was like, 'Mom, you'll never guess who phoned me,'" Prokop said, "'Mom, that was Elton John.' She started screaming, like, 'What?' She almost started breaking down. She was probably more excited for me than I was for myself to get that call."

Prokop’s decision to come out has received a wave of support from within the NHL and the world of sports.

Luke Prokop's say on NHL's Pride Tape ban

The NHL's recent decision to ban Pride Tape has disheartened players and fans, including Luke Prokop of the Nashville Predators. Prokop, who made history as the gay player who signed an NHL contract, has expressed his disappointment and disbelief regarding this choice.

“To take away choices from players was confusing,” Prokop said to The Athletic, “Some of them don’t care. For some, it was near and dear to their heart. To take it away was mind-boggling."

Pride Tape, featuring rainbow-colored hockey tape, has been an emblem of support for the LGBTQ+ community within the sport. Hence, this ban is a setback for those who support fostering diversity and creating a welcoming atmosphere within the NHL.

Prokop’s response to this ban underscores the importance of discussing LGBTQ+ rights and representation in sports.