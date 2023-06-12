When Evander Kane had to flee after getting jumped by a fan who possibly pretended to have a gun

In a chilling incident that took place few years ago, NHL player Evander Kane found himself facing a frightening situation at a traffic light in downtown Winnipeg. Kane, then a member of the Winnipeg Jets, had his car spat upon by three white men in another vehicle.

As he chose to ignore them, one of the men rolled down his window and proceeded to spit on Kane's car. Kane spoke about the incident in 2019:

"I'm like, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?'"

Infuriated by the blatant disrespect, Kane accelerated when the light turned green, positioning his car in front of the aggressors. Determined to confront them, he stepped out of his vehicle.

However, his confrontation was met with a disturbing gesture. One of the men indicated that he had a firearm, placing his hand near the back of his pants. While Kane suspected the man was bluffing, he couldn't take the risk of escalating the situation. The prospect of engaging in violence or potentially being shot forced him to retreat.

"I think if you're in an element where you can be your true self ... you're able to just walk freely," Kane's business manager and longtime friend Gaurav Shukla said.

Sharing this distressing incident with ESPN in 2019 while overlooking the serene greens of Vancouver's Marine Drive Golf Club, Kane revealed the profound impact of such experiences on his life. As a Black athlete navigating within a predominantly white industry, he is no stranger to racism and adversity.

"I think he's walked on eggshells long enough," added Gaurav Shukla.

Evander Kane's decision to discuss these encounters at a luxurious and predominantly white institution reflected his desire to raise awareness and foster conversations about racism and diversity. With his platform, he embraced the responsibility of shedding light on the realities faced by Black athletes and individuals in society.

This harrowing incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Evander Kane, illustrating the need for continued efforts to combat racism and promote inclusivity within the world of sports and beyond.

A look into Evander Kane's Career

Evander Kane's hockey career has been marked by notable achievements and moments of success. After being drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers with the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane made his NHL debut and quickly established himself as a promising young player. He recorded his first NHL point with an assist in his debut game and followed it up with his first NHL goal in the subsequent game.

When the Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg Jets, Kane continued to make his mark. In the 2011-12 season, at the age of 20, he became the NHL's youngest 30-goal scorer, showcasing his offensive skills. Kane's physicality and hitting ability also became evident as he led the Jets in hits during the 2012-13 season.

After a trade to the Buffalo Sabres in 2015, Kane contributed with consistent scoring, recording multiple 20-goal seasons. He then joined the San Jose Sharks in 2018, signing a seven-year contract and delivering a strong performance, matching his career-high 30 goals in his first full season with the team.

Evander Kane's career took another turn when he signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2022. Despite some off-ice controversies and a contract termination with the Sharks, his on-ice performance remained impressive. He made significant contributions to the Oilers' regular season and playoff campaigns, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.

