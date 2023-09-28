When does Fantasy Hockey 2023 start? All key dates and deadlines explored

When does Fantasy Hockey 2023 start? Well, the approaching 2023-24 NHL season signals the onset of fantasy hockey drafting for avid hockey enthusiasts. Fantasy hockey, a long-standing tradition, caters to both casual fun among friends as well as serious leagues involving substantial stakes.

In fantasy hockey, participants construct their dream teams by selecting real NHL players to form their optimal roster.

Leagues typically consist of 8-12 participants, each responsible for drafting a team comprising six forwards, four defensemen, two goalies, and four bench spots. However, league formats might vary.

Fantasy hockey encompasses various statistical categories, including goals, assists, points, power-play points, short-handed points, plus/minus, penalty minutes, hits, blocks, shots on goal, saves, wins, goals-against average, save percentage, and shutouts, among others.

Player performance in these categories contributes to the accumulation of points, ultimately determining the success of your fantasy team.

To answer the question, When Does Fantasy Hockey 2023 start? Here are the important dates.

When does Fantasy Hockey 2023 start? Exploring timeline for mock and live drafts

Season Start: Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023

Season End: Thursday, Apr 18, 2024

Live Drafts Start: Monday, Aug 21, 2023

Live Drafts End: Sunday, Feb 25, 2024

Registration Ends: Sunday, Mar 3, 2024

All Drafts End: Monday, Mar 4, 2024

Mock Drafts Start: Monday, Jul 24, 2023

Mock Drafts End: Sunday, Feb 25, 2024

Game Start Date: Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023

Game End Date: Thursday, Apr 18, 2024

Default Trade Deadline: Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024

Default Playoffs Start: Monday, Mar 25, 2024

Default Playoffs End: Thursday, Apr 18, 2024

Scoring system for fantasy hockey based on player performance

Fantasy hockey scoring refers to the method used by leagues to calculate a player's points based on their performance in real NHL games.

While scoring systems can vary, most leagues award points for various player statistics which commonly include goals, assists, total points, power-play points, short-handed points, plus/minus rating and penalty minutes.

They also include hits, blocked shots, shots on goal, saves (for goalies), wins (for goalies), goals-against average (for goalies), save percentage (for goalies), and shutouts (for goalies).

Typically, skaters earn three points for scoring a goal, two points for assisting a goal, 0.5 points for recording a shot on goal and one point for achieving a plus rating. They also earn 0.5 points for blocking a shot, 0.5 points for contributing to a power-play point, and 0.5 points for contributing to a short-handed point.

However, it's important to note that some leagues may opt for slight variations in their scoring rules, but the framework mentioned above serves as the general method for determining fantasy hockey scores.