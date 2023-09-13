"When you have to hand over your phone to Mike Babcock": NHL fans poke fun at players' headshots from media tour

When it comes to the NHL's North American Player Media Tour, the focus isn't always on the players' words but rather on their headshots. This year, some of these headshots have taken a darker and more serious turn, leading fans to engage in some good-natured ribbing.

Media tours are a common occurrence, they offer fans and media outlets a glimpse into the lives of their favorite athletes.

On Tuesday, NHL.com posted a collection of portraits from the media tour, featuring some of the league's biggest stars. What caught the eye of fans, however, was not just the players themselves but the mood and ambiance of these photographs. Many of them seemed to lean toward the dramatic, with dim lighting and serious expressions.

One fan couldn't help but notice that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid appeared somewhat startled or frightened in his headshot. He jokingly asked,

"Why does Connor always look so frightened?"

Another fan chimed in with a reference to a well-known figure in the league, former coach Mike Babcock. They quipped,

"When you have to hand over your phone to Mike Babcock."

Mike Babcock stands out as one of the highly controversial coaches within the NHL. He has faced allegations of being excessively demanding on players, particularly those who are younger and less experienced.

Incidents involving players such as Mitch Marner and Johan Franzen have been widely reported, revealing instances where Babcock's interactions with them have raised concerns and made them uncomfortable.

One of the most prominent figures in the NHL, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, also became the subject of fans' observations. One fan remarked,

"Sid is aging like a fine wine."

More about NHL's North American Player Media Tour

The NHL North American Player Media Tour serves as a platform for players to showcase their personalities beyond their on-ice personas. While some headshots may appear more somber than expected, it gives fans a reason to ponder.

While these playful jabs from fans are all in good spirits, they highlight the unique relationship between players and their supporters. In the era of social media, fans have unprecedented access to the lives and personalities of their favorite athletes. This access often leads to humorous interactions and memes that bring fans closer to the game they love.

As the new season approaches, these playful interactions only serve to stoke the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming hockey season.