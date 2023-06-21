When is the Hockey Hall of Fame Election? Where & how to watch, inductees explored

The excitement around the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023 is building as its 18-member committee prepares to meet on Wednesday to vote on this year's inductees.

The 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class will include players who have not only played in the NHL but also outside the league in Europe, and there is a certain threshold limit set to be eligible. To qualify for the class of 2023, a candidate must receive 75% of the vote.

For the class of 2023, a maximum of four retired male players, two retired female players, two architects (President, GM, coach), or one retired referee can be inducted. That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023.

When is the Hockey Hall of Fame Election 2023 and how to watch the event live?

The election that will select the candidates for the class of 2023 is set to take place on Wednesday, June 21, at 3:00 pm ET in Toronto. The induction weekend festivities will take place from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12, with the induction celebration taking place on Monday, November 13, 2023.

To watch the event live, fans can tune in to TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App. Fans across the United States can watch the same stream on the NHL Network.

Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lindqvist will be making his first appearance on the ballot and he is the top candidate in the pool for Hall of Fame's 2023 class. He was forced to hang up his skates following the 2019-20 season due to a heart problem.

During his playing career, Lindqvist won the coveted Vezina Trophy and a gold at the IIHF World Championship. The only piece of silverware missing from his cabinet is the coveted Stanley Cup. He ranks sixth with the most wins (459), ninth with the most games played (887), and 17th in shutout wins (64) in NHL history.

Apart from Lindqvist, former NHL players, Jay Bouwmeester, Dan Hamhuis, Ron Hainsey, Alexander Steen, Corey Crawford and Justin Williams are the other candidates making their first appearance on the ballot.

While US hockey star Monique Lamoureux-Morando will be the other female candidate making her debut appearance.

