Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel recently confirmed what many have suspected since the team's arrival in 2017. The Vegas Flu is indeed a real thing. This phenomenon refers to visiting teams underperforming due to the many distractions that Las Vegas offers, from gambling to nightlife.

Eichel discussed the issue during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying:

"Playing here you talk to guys after the game about what you do the last few days. Some schedule teams to be here three or four days prior to our game. They’ve had a nice little trip and it works in our favor that we get them at the end of a few long days in the Strip, playing cards and gambling and drinking."

The Vegas Flu was coined in 2017 to explain the Golden Knights' early success in their inaugural season. They won six of their first seven games at home. Road teams struggled to adjust to the temptations of the city.

Eichel admitted that the Vegas Flu can also have the opposite effect, causing players to feel guilty and work even harder. He explained:

"Maybe had a couple too many beers the night before and same thing. You don’t want to catch any heat so you’re working extra hard and you’re doing anything to help the team win that night."

The Golden Knights' success during the 2017-18 season was largely due to their impressive record at T-Mobile Arena. The venue is located in the heart of the Las Vegas strip.

