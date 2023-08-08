When Jeff Petry’s wife called out a Costco manager for discrimination in Montreal

Jeff Petry is the Montreal Canadiens defenseman whose wife, Julie Petry faced discrimination in the city two years back. Montreal, a city renowned for its rich history, vibrant culture, and passionate hockey fanbase, found itself in the spotlight for issues of the discrimination.

Julie Petry, a devoted wife and mother, found herself caught in the crosshairs of biased attitudes from the locals of the city. The incident came to public attention through a series of social media posts in 2021, highlighting the pressing need for awareness and change in Petry’s NHL team’s city.

Jeff Petry’s wife called out a Costco manager for discrimination in Montreal (Image from hockeyfeed.com)

Mrs. Petry came forward with a distressing account of experiencing discrimination during a routine grocery shopping trip for herself, her family, and her husband.

According to her recollection, she visited a local Costco, where she faced mistreatment, seemingly due to her inability to communicate in French.

The bad encounter with Petry’s significant other might make it more difficult for the Montreal Canadiens to draw in free agents who usually choose different locations when given the option.

The difficulties that athletes encounter go beyond the passionate fan base, which, while inspiring, also adds special pressure. The Montreal market also requires managing the French and English media landscapes, which adds another level of complexity.

Within NHL circles, incidents like the one involving Julie Petry have a propensity to spread quickly. The frequent communication between players and their partners fosters a network through which stories spread.

All you need to know about Jeff Petry’s wife, Julie Petry

Julie Petry, wife of NHL defenseman Jeff Petry met her husband during their time at Michigan State University. Hailing from Houston, Texas, Mrs. Petry pursued field hockey where the hockey star was carving out a name for himself on the ice.

The power couple shifted from their Texan roots to Edmonton, Alberta, where Petry made his mark with the Edmonton Oilers. As their journey evolved, the couple established a strong foothold in Michigan, strategically chosen as a home base to accommodate Petry’s offseason training routines.

They are blessed with four sons - Boyd, Barrett, Bowen, and Blake.