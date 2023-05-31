In April 2020, Joe Rogan, the popular comedian, mixed martial artist, and host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, sparked a discussion about fights in hockey on one of his episodes.

Rogan and guest Donnell Rawlings expressed his fascination with the fact that fighting is an accepted and even celebrated part of the sport. He emphasized that this physical aspect sets hockey apart from all other sports.

Rogan noted that in hockey, players have the freedom to engage in physical altercations, even dropping their gloves and fighting bare-knuckled on the ice. He highlighted the uniqueness of this aspect by stating:

"Part of the game is beating the f**k out of each other. That's the highlight, remember that. No, no other sport. We could fight bare knuckle in the middle of an ice skating rink at a drop of a hat."

What intrigues Rogan the most is that despite the intensity of these fights, players are often able to put their differences aside and maintain respect for one another.

He pointed out that unlike other sports, where fights might lead to animosity and long-lasting rivalries, hockey players tend to remain friends after the dust settles.

Rogan marveled at the ability of the players to transition from fierce competitors to mutual friends once the game is over. Referring to the role of referees in hockey fights, he humorously remarked:

"And the referees? I'll let you do it."

It highlights the leniency that referees often display when it comes to fights in hockey, allowing players to settle disputes themselves on the ice until things get worse.

While fights in hockey have drawn criticism and debate over the years, Rogan's perspective sheds light on the unique culture and dynamics of the sport.

He appreciated the physicality and the ability of players to engage in intense battles while maintaining a sense of camaraderie. Here, Rogan throws light on how hockey possesses a distinct element that captivates fans and keeps them engaged.

Joe Rogan crowns Jon Jones as the GOAT of the UFC

According to Joe Rogan, the debate regarding the title of the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in the UFC is now officially over after Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

He believes that Jones' victory over Gane, following his three-year hiatus from fighting and his move to a new division, solidifies his status as the GOAT.

During a podcast with Luke Combs, Joe Rogan discussed Jones' achievements and why he considers him the GOAT. He stated that Jon Jones is the undeniable GOAT because he submitted Ciryl Gane and became the heavyweight champion.

This victory, in Rogan's view, puts an end to the debates surrounding the title. Rogan further emphasized that Jones is the most complete fighter in the UFC, having faced and dominated a wide range of opponents. He has fought Olympic gold medalist wrestlers and elite strikers, showcasing his versatility and skill.

Now, at 35 years old, Jon Jones aims to solidify his legacy even further by facing Stipe Miocic, who Rogan regards as the GOAT of the heavyweight division.

