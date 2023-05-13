When Jordan Hart was accused and later exonerated from New York Rangers enforcer Derek Boogaard's death due to accidental overdose

Jordan Hart, a former minor league hockey player, had been accused of supplying painkillers to late New York Rangers enforcer Derek Boogaard. Boogaard died from an overdose of alcohol and oxycodone in 2011. The prosecutors had sought a prison term of up to six months for Hart, who had supplied painkillers to Boogaard, while feeding his own addiction.

However, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald had exonerated Hart, stating that there was no evidence that he had supplied the pill that led to Boogaard's death. The judge had referred to Hart and Boogaard as victims of organized sports, which did not consider the consequences of supplying large quantities of addictive pain medications to their players.

Buchwald had acknowledged that Hart had crossed the line of victimhood by selling Boogaard drugs. Still, she had noted his efforts to overcome his addiction, sentencing him to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. She had stated that Hart's life was then on track, and there was no reason to derail it.

Boogaard, also known as "The Boogeyman," had spent five seasons with the Minnesota Wild before joining the New York Rangers in 2010. During his final game, he had suffered a shoulder injury and a concussion during a fight. He was found dead of an alcohol and oxycodone overdose on May 13th, 2011.

The prosecutors had claimed that Boogaard's addiction had been partly fueled by drugs from Hart. Hart had been supplying painkillers to the New York Rangers player, including $4,000 worth two weeks before his death. The prosecutors had linked their case to Boogaard's death but had acknowledged that the pill that Boogaard took the day he died was Oxycontin. There was no evidence of Hart ever obtaining Oxycontin to supply Boogaard with. Hart had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance in June.

New York Rangers President and GM Chris Drury's comment after firing Gerard Gallant

The New York Rangers have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Gerard Gallant. The decision was described as mutual. President and General Manager Chris Drury expressed his gratitude towards Gallant for his dedication and hard work during his time as head coach.

Drury commended Gallant's qualities both as a coach and as a person, emphasizing the respect he holds for him. He acknowledged Gallant's contributions on and off the ice over the past two seasons.

The search for a new head coach will commence immediately for the New York Rangers. While acknowledging Gallant's abilities, Drury expressed his good wishes for the coach and his family in their future endeavors.

