When Joseph Woll revealed he tries to mirror Carey Price's technical playstyle and in-game attitude

Aspiring goaltender Joseph Woll has his sights set on the NHL and is looking to model his playstyle and attitude after two of the league's top goaltenders, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens and Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Woll, who was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2016 and played his freshman season at Boston College, has already gained valuable experience representing the United States at the 2017 World Junior Championship.

The young goaltender helped lead his team to a gold medal, going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

Joseph Woll attributes his growth and maturity in the game to playing college hockey with older teammates and facing the high pace and skill level at the World Junior Championship.

He believes that emulating the technical and composed play of Price and Andersen can help him succeed at the next level:

"Watching people like Andersen and Price, they do a great job of balancing, so that's something I can watch video on them and try to pick up parts of their game."

He also recognizes the importance of mental toughness and blocking out outside distractions, a skill he observed in Price's ability to handle pressure in Montreal's tough market.

"Playing in Montreal and Toronto, those are two tough markets," Woll acknowledged. "But if you look at those guys and how their careers have morphed, specifically Carey, how he's handled his ups and downs is something you really have to look up to. He had the experience of playing in the World Juniors and playing in a big market, he's been able to really focus on his game and block out the outside noise."

His determination and drive to learn from the best and improve his game bodes well for his future in the NHL.

A look at Joseph Woll's NHL career

Joseph Woll's NHL career is off to a promising start, with the goaltender impressing during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After playing college hockey with Boston College, Woll modeled his style after Carey Price's and quickly made a name for himself on the international stage, helping Team USA win a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Since making his NHL debut in 2021, Joseph Woll has shown his passion for the game and dedication to improving his play, earning himself a three-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs.

Poll : 0 votes