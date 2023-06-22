When was the last time Ottawa hosted the IIHF World Junior Championship?

The last time Ottawa had the honor of welcoming the IIHF World Junior Championship was in 2009.

From Dec. 26, 2008, to Jan. 5, 2009, the city was abuzz with the electrifying atmosphere of elite junior hockey. The tournament took place in two renowned arenas: the historic Civic Centre, also known as TD Place Arena, and the newly constructed Scotiabank Place, now called the Canadian Tire Centre.

One game, in particular, from the 2009 tournament etched itself into hockey history. Trailing Russia 5-4 in the semifinals, Canada found themselves on the brink of elimination.

With seconds remaining in regulation, the nation held its breath as Jordan Eberle, a young forward with a knack for clutch moments, scored a goal that would forever be remembered. Tying the game with 5.4 seconds left, Eberle forced overtime.

Eberle's magic did not end there. In the ensuing shootout, he displayed nerves of steel as he fired home the winning goal, securing Canada's place in the final. Riding high on their momentum, the Canadians faced Sweden in the gold-medal game and delivered a resounding 5-1 win, claiming their fifth straight world junior title.

The Championship was not only a testament to the skill and determination of the Canadian players but also a reflection of Ottawa's ability to host a world-class sporting event. The city's rich hockey culture, passionate fans and state-of-the-art facilities created an electric atmosphere that further enhanced the tournament's allure.

John Tavares, a rising star at the time, showcased his exceptional talents during the championship and was deservedly named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Ottawa to host 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Hockey fans in Canada have reason to rejoice, as Ottawa has been selected as the host city for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. The tournament, scheduled from Dec. 26, 2024, to Jan. 5, 2025, will mark the second time the city will host the prestigious event.

The Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, will serve as the primary venue, hosting 17 games, including both semifinals and the medal games. Additionally, TD Place, home to the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's, will host 14 games, providing an intimate setting to approximately 9,000 fans.

Considering Canada's record-setting 20 world junior gold medals, the nation's passion for the tournament is unrivaled. Ottawa's selection as the host city further solidifies Canada's reputation as a hockey powerhouse and commitment to showcase the world's most promising young talent.

The 2009 tournament drew an impressive attendance of over 450,000 fans. Expectations are high for another thrilling and well-attended event in 2025.

